Coronavirus Report: January 19, 2021

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

24 million cases, 399,003 deaths

Florida

1.6 million cases, 68,170 total hospitalizations, 24,274 deaths

Broward

157,776 cases, 7,870 total hospitalizations, 1,983 deaths

Vaccine Update

*COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are now widely available in Florida. Vaccinations are by appointment only. In the first phase of vaccination, the state of Florida is prioritizing persons 65 years and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

*The following sites are offering vaccinations for persons 65+, with confirmed appointments: Coral Square Mall (walk up), Central Broward Regional Park (drive through), Tradewinds Park (drive through), Lockhart Stadium (walk up), Holiday Park (drive through), Vista View Park (drive through), Markham County Park (drive through).

*The Florida Department of Health ( www.floridahealth.org ) will provide updates on additional sites as they become available.

Coronavirus Variant (B.1.1.7) Update

*The new coronavirus variant, designated B.1.1.7, continues to spread globally.

*50 countries have now reported cases of the variant.

*This variant is 50-70% more transmissible than the original coronavirus

**In the United States, 123 cases have been reported across 20 states.

*Florida has reported 46 cases, the highest in the country, followed by California, with 40 cases.

*The CDC has warned that the B.1.1.7 variant will be the dominant coronavirus strain in the US by March.

B.1.1.7 is highly transmissible and may increase overall disease burden in the community and on the healthcare system. Disease mitigation is crucial and remains the best approach to reducing the chance of infection with this or any strain of coronavirus. Social distancing, wearing a mask when out in public, and avoiding crowded indoor locations are critical.

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; coronavirus.jhu.edu; cdc.gov