Coronavirus Report: January 24, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

Update

*The recent surge in new coronavirus cases is beginning to decline. New infections are declining quickly in the Northeast and upper Midwest. Cases remain high though, with an average of 700,000 new infections per day.

*COVID-19 deaths have increased 50% over the last week. The average number of deaths per day is 2,000. Though new cases are declining, deaths are increasing at this point because there is a lag between reported cases, and the deaths that result from many of these cases.

*Florida is averaging 37,000 new coronavirus cases every day, a considerable decline since last week.

Announcements

Americans Can Begin to Request Free at-home Rapid COVD-19 Tests

The federal government began distributing free at-home rapid coronavirus tests to those that requested the tests. Individuals may go to www.covidtests.gov to request their rapid tests. There is no shipping cost and credit cards are not required for the requests.

The administration has opened a phone line for people that may have trouble getting on the internet or who may need additional help requesting the tests. The number is 1-800-232-0233.

The Federal Government Will Provide Free N-95 Masks to the Public

The federal government will be providing 400 million free N-95 masks to the public, beginning next week. The masks will be distributed to participating retail locations and community health centers. Each person may request up to three masks.

Advisory

Omicron is an extremely transmissible variant of the coronavirus. Vigilance is critical to reducing the chance of acquiring an infection. Practice good COVID-19 control strategies:

*Observe social distancing guidelines ( six feet or more of separation from others).

*Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizers).

*Wear a mask when out in public if you are unvaccinated.

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; nyt.com; www.coronavirus.jhu.edu; www.cdc.gov;