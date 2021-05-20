Coronavirus Report: May 17, 2021

By Marsha Mullings, MPH
USA
33 million cases, 587,000 deaths
Florida
2.3 million cases, 93,110 total hospitalizations, 36,075 deaths
Broward
239,081 cases, 10,295 total hospitalizations, 3,011 deaths
Update
*The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided new guidelines regarding mask wearing:
*Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
*You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
*The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age or older. To obtain the vaccine, persons 12-17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Advisory
The risk of infection with coronavirus and the possibility of developing COVID-19 disease remain extremely high for people who are unvaccinated. Remaining vigilant against disease transmission is critical. Practice good COVID-19 control strategies:
*Observe social distancing guidelines (6 feet or more of separation from others).
*Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands frequently with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizers).
*Wear a mask when out in public if you are unvaccinated.
For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org;
www.coronavirus.jhu.edu; www.cdc.gov.
