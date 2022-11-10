Coronavirus Report: November 7, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

Cases: 97.7 million

Deaths: 1.1 million

Florida

Cases: 7.2 million

Deaths: 82,541

Update

Coronavirus cases are rising nationally, for the first time in many months.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also begun to rise for the first time in several months.

The rise in new cases and hospitalizations has been more pronounced in the South and West.

In Florida, new coronavirus cases have risen fourteen percent (14%) over the previous two weeks.

COVID-19 deaths in Florida have decreased by 31% over the last two weeks.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in RSV detections and hospitalizations recently. Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

Symptoms

People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

RSV Transmission

RSV can spread when

An infected person coughs or sneezes

You get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth

You have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV

You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands

Please visit CDC’s website for additional information on RSV. https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/high-risk/index.html

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; nyt.com; www.coronavirus.jhu.edu; www.cdc.gov;