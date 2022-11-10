Coronavirus Report: November 7, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH
USA
Cases: 97.7 million
Deaths: 1.1 million
Florida
Cases: 7.2 million
Deaths: 82,541
Update
Coronavirus cases are rising nationally, for the first time in many months.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have also begun to rise for the first time in several months.
The rise in new cases and hospitalizations has been more pronounced in the South and West.
In Florida, new coronavirus cases have risen fourteen percent (14%) over the previous two weeks.
COVID-19 deaths in Florida have decreased by 31% over the last two weeks.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in RSV detections and hospitalizations recently. Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
Symptoms
People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include
Runny nose
Decrease in appetite
Coughing
Sneezing
Fever
Wheezing
RSV Transmission
RSV can spread when
An infected person coughs or sneezes
You get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth
You have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV
You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands
Please visit CDC’s website for additional information on RSV. https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/high-risk/index.html
For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; nyt.com; www.coronavirus.jhu.edu; www.cdc.gov;
