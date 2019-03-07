County’s youth talent contest holds auditions

Talent competition showcases youth performing arts in all of Miami-Dade

Young Talent Big Dreams, a free countywide competition will feature a total of six individual categories including pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, dance, musical instrument, original spoken word and original vocal and/or instrumental composition. Categories for groups of six or fewer members include dance, musical instrument/bands and vocal groups. Participation in the competition is free of charge and limited to residents of Miami-Dade County.

Youth between the ages of 8-17 are invited to showcase their talents and compete for prizes including performing arts scholarships and cash awards, plus tickets to local cultural attractions and theaters. For the fourth consecutive year, the grand prize winner will receive a free trip – airfare, hotel and passes for two – to attend the live Teen Choice Awards, courtesy of WSVN 7News, along with $500 in cash.

Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, together with presenting sponsor The Children’s Trust, is hosting the ninth edition of Young Talent Big Dreams.

“This competition provides so many wonderful opportunities for kids in Miami-Dade who are interested in the performing arts,” says James R. Haj, Children’s Trust president and CEO. “The boost in confidence, the measurable difference made by professional mentoring – it’s amazing to see, and The Trust is very happy to support and promote such a unique initiative.”

The competition begins on March 10, with preliminary auditions taking place through April 20 at four local theater. It concludes with semifinals on April 27 and April 28, and finals on May 4 at the Miracle Theatre. A total of seven preliminary auditions will take place in locations throughout Miami-Dade, including The Miracle Theatre, South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Miami Arts Studio and the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Participants may compete in one individual and one group category only, and those who preregister will be given priority audition times.

Each act will be allotted up to one minute during their preliminary audition performance and two minutes for the semifinal and final-round performance. There will be a maximum of nine winners and one grand prize winner chosen during the finals.

“Actors’ Playhouse considers the YTBD competition to be amongst its most important programs for young people,” says Barbara S. Stein, executive producing director of Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. “The program gives talented individuals a chance to explore their artistic skills, as well as develop self-confidence in themselves and the presentation of their work. Many of our alumni, like Angelina Green, who received the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, enhance their performance experiences in many important ways, including furthering their education in arts programs in colleges and universities. We are extremely appreciative of our long-term relationship with The Children’s Trust in celebrating the ninth annual Young Talent Big Dreams countywide youth talent contest.”

For detailed information please visit www.actorsplayhouse.org.

YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS PRELIMINARY AUDITIONS

Sunday, March 10; Sunday, March 17, 3-6 p.m.

Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Sunday, March 31, 1-5 p.m.

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay

Saturday, April 6, 2-7 p.m.

Miracle Theatre,

280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Sunday, April 7, 1-6 p.m.

Miami Arts Studio,

15015 SW 24th St., Miami

Sat., April 13, 1-6 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami

Saturday, April 20, 2019, 2-7 p.m.

Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS SEMIFINALS

Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m.

Miracle Theatre,

280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS FINALS

Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m.

Miracle Theatre,

280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables