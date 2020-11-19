COVID-19 on the rise again

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

The United States has now surpassed 11 million cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This increase in cases has caused the country to enact even more restrictions to slow the spread of this virus.

Over 45 states have reported to have more infections this week than any week prior. Additionally, the soar in coronavirus cases has created an impact on the economy.

In Dallas, thousands of people were lined up to receive groceries at a food bank distribution event. The North Texas Food Bank, or NFTB, distributed more than 600,000 pounds of food for about 25,000 people on Saturday.

I know we have had a major change in the White House recently, but that does not mean you don’t wear a mask and take extra precaution.

For your health and others, continue to wear masks and social distance