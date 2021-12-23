COVID can’t stop LOVE!

A Message From The Publisher

For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:1-39 ESV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Merry Christmas to all and COVID can’t stop that.

There will always be a need to fulfill, a service to be done and a loving hand to lend to help ease a pain, lift a burden or just to make a way.

COVID can’t stop that!

A smile on the face of a child comes like the dawn of new day, bright and sunny when a mother says I love you.

COVID can’t stop that!

The gentle smooth wrinkles in the face of the aged that shouts with wisdom and begs to be listened to, giving profound advice to wayward souls.

COVID can’t stop that!

Strong hands that are bent with time and hard work, tough as calloused steel and rough as a grinding stone, yet they protect better than armed forces.

COVID can’t stop that!

Feet blistered torn from weary walks sore and aching due to the loads they’ve carried just to bring love.

COVID can’t stop that!

Concrete walls, rod iron fences topped with barbed razor wire; men and women – who society has cast away – seek freedom and our help from crimes of wrongful convictions.

COVID can’t stop that!

A hungry mouth to feed, a sore body that needs attending to, a soul that needs consoling, a life that needs lifting is a brother or sister that needs LOVE.

We can’t let COVID stop that!

“Dear God, in the name of Jesus, place us in the care of Your loving arms in the protection of who You are. Keep us in thy keeping care where no hurt or harm will enter there. For we are Yours and Yours alone from time to eternity Your Love is our home. In Jesus’ name we Pray. Amen”.

CAN’T IS NOT IN GOD’S LOVE