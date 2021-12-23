COVID can’t stop LOVE!

December 23, 2021 Carma Henry Editorials 0

A Message From The Publisher

For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:1-39 ESV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Merry Christmas to all and COVID can’t stop that.

There will always be a need to fulfill, a service to be done and a loving hand to  lend to help ease a pain, lift a burden or just to make a way.

COVID can’t stop that!

A smile on the face of  a child  comes like the dawn of new day, bright and sunny when a mother says I love you.

COVID can’t stop that!

The gentle smooth wrinkles in the face of the aged that shouts with wisdom and begs to be listened to,  giving profound advice to wayward souls.

COVID can’t stop that!

Strong hands that are bent with time and hard work, tough as calloused steel and rough as a grinding stone, yet they protect better than armed forces.

COVID can’t stop that!

Feet blistered torn from weary walks sore and aching due to the loads they’ve carried just to bring love.

COVID can’t stop that!

Concrete walls, rod iron fences topped with barbed razor wire; men and women – who society has cast away – seek freedom and our help from crimes of wrongful convictions.

COVID can’t stop that!

A hungry mouth to feed, a sore body that needs attending to, a soul that needs consoling, a life that needs lifting is a brother or sister that needs LOVE.

We can’t let COVID stop that!

“Dear God, in the name of Jesus, place us in the care of Your loving arms in the protection of who You are. Keep us in thy keeping care where no hurt or harm will enter there. For we are Yours and Yours alone from time to eternity Your Love is our home. In Jesus’ name we Pray. Amen”.

CAN’T IS NOT IN GOD’S LOVE

About Carma Henry 18733 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Editorials

I am an angry Black man

June 18, 2020 Carma Henry Editorials 0

     So yes, I am an angry Black man. I have not just become an angry Black man I’ve been an angry Black man ever since I was I able to understand the wrongs and injustices that have been perpetrated upon people who look like me, from them with the hopes of the eradicating of a race. […]

Editorials

If you don’t work you don’t eat; no vote, no voice

October 8, 2020 Carma Henry Editorials 0

I don’t know about you but I’ll be damned if I go down without making my voice heard through my ballot. That does not mean I am voting all democratic. What it does mean is that I am voting for those who believe in making sure that ALL people have access that fit their circumstances to getting their human rights met by any means necessary. If you are not a part of this movement and all you think that you can do is complain, b*tch, and moan then please, “STFU AND VOTE!!!” […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*