“The curse of the political red line only dethrones leaders, who fail to heed the cries the people while rewarding the wealthy.” John Johnson II… 03/05/25

By John Johnson II

The Founding Fathers envisioned a democracy upheld by virtuous citizens, yet their fears of its fragility have come true. The “political red line” serves as a metaphor for leaders who overstep moral, legal, and ethical boundaries, often leading to their downfall.

To prevent tyranny, the Founders established three branches of government—Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary—as checks and balances. However, they warned that democracy could only survive with moral and virtuous leadership. John Adams stressed that the Constitution was designed for a moral people, while James Madison feared despotism if virtue was lacking.

Today, while soldiers defend democracy, many politicians prioritize power over principles. Voters must demand accountability. Recent actions, such as drastic budget cuts and the elimination of DEI programs, raise concerns about government priorities. The mass firing of civil servants, including intelligence agents, risks unrest, potentially triggering the political red line. Reports suggest foreign adversaries are exploiting this discontent.

When a government disregards its people’s needs—focusing on efficiency while neglecting humanity—it risks crossing a dangerous threshold. Leaders who surround themselves with sycophants blind to these dangers are unfit to govern. The only safeguard against the curse of the political red line is the integrity of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the will of the people.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!