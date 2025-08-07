Advertisement

Letter to The Editor

DANIEL R. ROGERS

85 CONNECTICUT AVENUE

GREENWICH, CT 06902

April 30th 2025

Dear Susie Wiles

Office of the Chief of Staff

The White House 1600

Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Washington DC. 20500

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to express my deep concern about a disturbing trend in our Federal Courts: the increasing number of litigants who file false pleadings, motions, and evidence-often based on entirely fabricated materials-in an effort to gain an unfair advantage.

This practice, widely recognized as ‘Fraud on the Court’, strikes at the core of our justice system by undermining the integrity and trust that citizens place in judicial proceedings.

Currently, Fraud on the Court is treated as civil matter, with sanctions ranging from monetary penalties to the dismissal of claims. In practice, however, the monetary sanctions are frequently insufficient to deter such unscrupulous behavior. Some pailies and their attorneys appear willing to risk filing fraudulent documents, knowing that: (1) there is a relatively low likelihood of being caught; and (2) even if they are caught, the financial penalty is not severe enough to discourage them from attempting to mislead the court. Moreover, in cases where clear evidence of fraud exists, many judges opt to defer any decision on the issue until the very end of the case-often leaving it to a jury to decide. This postponement not only fails to punish bad faith behavior in a timely manner, but it also leads to a needless escalation of legal fees, court costs, and resources.

I respectfully urge you to champion a two-pronged reform that would significantly reduce the prevalence of Fraud on the Court:

First, courts should be required to address Fraud on the Court early in the proceedings, rather than waiting until a jury trail. Early judicial intervention would prevent further abuse of the legal system and cut down on protracted litigation.

Second-and perhaps most critically-Fraud on the Court should be reclassified from a mere civil daim to a criminal offense punishable by substantial fines or imprisonment.

Such stringent consequences would serve as a powerful deterrent, sending a strong signal that our society values the integrity of its courts and will not tolerate efforts to subven justice.

Finally, I ask for your assistance in coordinating with the United States Attorney General to expedite the enactment of these proposed reforms. Prompt legislative action would help to curb the rising number of fraudulent filings, restore public confidence in our judiciary, and safeguard the foundational principle that truth is paramount in every courtroom proceeding.

Thank you for your time and consideration on this matter. I stand ready to assist in any way possible, and I very much appreciate your commitment to protecting the integrity of our Federal Court system.

Please confirm your receipt of this letter to our Director of Communications, James Danton, at JamesJVDanton@gmail.com

We sent this letter to every member of the House of Representatives, United States Senator, the United States Attorney General, and to the Chief of Staff to Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, seeking legislation to change the current Federal law: Making FRAUD ON A FEDERAL COURT: A CRIMINAL violation not a CIVIL infraction.

For question or comments, please contact James Danton at JamesJVDanton@gmail.com

Fraud on a Federal Court

How can any Federal Judge in the USA allow their court to be compromised and insulted by allowing premeditated fraudulent documents to be submitted to Federal Court without any judicial scrutiny?

Especially when the fraudulent documents have been challenged by the opposition as fraudulent with poor?

This new White House administration has vowed through their press secretary and chief or staff that they will do everything possible to stop this Fraud on the Court from continuing to happening by making this act a criminal offense rather than a civil violation to prevent this from occurring.