Darfur: Sudan’s ‘Forgotten War’ Rages On

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Each morning, Juma Sefedin Shaibu, a physician assistant at the cardiology department at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, scrolls through social media for the latest updates from his war-torn homeland, Darfur, Sudan.

“Bandits still rape women, burn huts to the ground, and every day people are running for their lives,” Shaibu, 42, told Zenger News, examining the smoking ruins on the edges of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur.

“Children are starving, and people can’t get adequate water. Even when they run to camps for the internally displaced people, the attackers overrun the camps, displacing the victims twice over.”

His uncle, a driver for a local aid organization, was ripped from his car and shot at on the edges of El Geneina in June 2021. He is currently recovering.

Shaibu came to the United States as a refugee in 2014, but the Darfur crisis spurred him in July 2021 to return to the troubled region that much of his family have fled from.

In a partnership with the reconciliation-focused non-governmental organization Sudan Sunrise, Shaibu will assist in food distribution and delivery of medical assistance to those in need.

“We are buying food items like maize, beans, and cooking oil. It’s important to help as much as we can with medical supplies, especially delivering painkillers.”

Shaibu, the Kujali Africa community president in Nashville, was conscripted as a child soldier for the anti-government Sudan People’s Liberation Army in the 1990s during the Sudanese civil war.

After being rescued and educated by the United Nations International Children’s Fund in Uganda, Shaibu became an aid worker with the United Nations Development Program and United States Agency for International Development.

He feels that the Darfur conflict has dimmed from the press and mind of the international community, even though the region is still in turmoil, but without the same scale of media attention and humanitarian assistance as when the conflict hit the headlines in 2003.

Like Shaibu, Halima Hamad, 44, came to the United States with her daughter and husband as a refugee from Darfur in 2012, but her life in America still revolves around the war thousands of miles back home.

“They [militias] don’t care about the age of the women,” Hamad, also a Nashville resident, told Zenger News.

“They will put a gun to the husband’s head and make them watch the rape. There is no freedom nor justice for my people. I think of home in Darfur and what my people are going through all day, all night.”

Hamad, who has worked various factory jobs in the United States, was severely beaten with the butt of a Janjaweed’s AK-47 15 years ago, an assault that left her with hormonal disorders.

“My hair turned all white after the incident,” she told Zenger News.

Khamis Hassan, a spokesperson for the United Resistance Front, an umbrella group for five rebel factions formed in 2007, said the event that still haunts his memory happened in May 2016.

Hassan, who was then a police officer, said he found several badly beaten girls and women hiding in the bush, having been gang-raped while collecting firewood in a village in Darfur.

“They had open wounds all over their bodies and were terrified and crying,” he told Zenger News from France.

“I was heartbroken. I did not feel well after that. So I quit my job in the police and left the country.”

In 2017, he fled to Paris, France, to focus on speaking for the United Resistance Front. He said life for those he left behind continues to deteriorate.

“There is no food, no schools, and people cannot go to their farms to cultivate crops. We need help. If not, we will fight — it is our last option. I will not sit in my house and wait while attackers slaughter my people.”

In January 2021, just weeks after the United Nations peacekeepers withdrew following 13 years of presence, the Kirinding camp for the internally displaced was attacked by gunmen who killed more than 160 people.

The departure of the United Nations peacekeepers followed an October 2020 peace deal between some — but not all — rebel groups in Darfur and Sudan’s transitional government, which came to power in 2019 in an uprising that usurped longtime President Omar al-Bashir.