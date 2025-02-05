Deadly Midair Collision Near Reagan National Sparks Questions and Blame

Advertisement

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia

A midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night has left no apparent survivors. Officials have recovered 28 bodies so far, 27 from the plane and one from the helicopter—as search efforts transition from rescue to recovery.

The tragic crash involved American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, which was enroute from Wichita to Washington, D.C., carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. The Black Hawk helicopter was on a training flight with three service members aboard.

At a Thursday morning briefing, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly confirmed that all passengers and crew members on both aircraft were presumed dead. Debris from the collision was found as far south as the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, about a mile from the crash site.

President Donald Trump issued a brief statement on White House letterhead about two hours after the crash, saying, “God Bless their souls,” and thanking first responders. Later, on his Truth Social platform, he speculated about the cause of the crash, pointing to potential failures by the helicopter pilot or air traffic controllers.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” Trump wrote.

The statement has drawn scrutiny, as some have pointed to past policy decisions affecting air traffic control. Democratic senators from Virginia have long opposed increased flights at Reagan National, citing safety concerns. Others have noted that Trump previously paused funding for air traffic controllers and has pushed to reduce their ranks. Further, on his second day in office, Trump fired the head of the Transportation Security Administration, terminated the entire Aviation Security Advisory Committee, froze hiring of all Air Traffic Controllers, a let go 100 top FAA security officers.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy addressed the crash at Thursday’s briefing, stating that while “everything was standard in the lead-up to the crash,” investigators were working to determine what went wrong.

“Something happened here,” Duffy said. “Something went wrong.”

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom expressed condolences to the victims’ families and confirmed that the crew on board included two flight attendants, a pilot with six years of experience, and a first officer with two years of experience.

“We are all hurting,” Isom said Thursday morning. “We are heartbroken for the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew members, as well as those in the military aircraft.”

Authorities confirmed that about 20 figure skaters and coaches, including children, were on the flight. The Kremlin reported that two former Russian figure skaters were among the victims.

Search efforts continue as officials work to recover the remaining bodies. Donnelly emphasized that the Office of the Medical Examiner would reunite families with their loved ones.

“We will continue to work to find all the bodies,” Donnelly said.