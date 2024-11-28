Delray’s Achievement Center for Children & Families Feed 300 Families for Thanksgiving

Submitted by Debbie Abrams,

Photos courtesy of Achievement Centers for Children & Families

On November 12, United Way of Palm Beach County and LEXIS-NEXIS donated food and bagged it up to distribute to three hundred families served by Achievement Centers For Children & Families. Each bag was stuffed with fourteen items to help make Thanksgiving special, such as cranberries, corn, stuffing, macaroni, rice, marshmallows and much more. The event was held at Achievement Centers for Children & Families.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families, children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Support and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. Achievement Centers currently serves over 700 local children and families annually from three locations in Delray Beach: Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. Achievement Centers for Children & Families is located at 555 NW Fourth St., Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.