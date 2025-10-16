DEMOCRACY DISMANTLED & HELD HOSTAGE

Advertisement

A leader who looks but doesn’t see, hears but doesn’t listen, and talks but says nothing is incapable of leading.” John Johnson II 10/15/25

By John Johnson II

If history teaches us anything, it’s that no empire dies naturally — it collapses under the weight of its own arrogance. Heed history’s epitaph: Rome crowned Caesar and lost its Republic. Germany followed Hitler into the grave. Italy worshiped Mussolini’s vanity and drowned in shame. Japan bowed to a “divine ruler” and awoke to devastation.

Now look around. Do you still believe it can’t happen here?

Listen carefully. When truth becomes optional, and cruelty becomes entertainment, democracy is being dismantled, held hostage, and already on life support.

Are we not being led by a man whose lust for power, self-enrichment, and retribution mirrors those who destroyed nations before him? He who mocks truth, threatens judges, corrupts lawmakers, and demands loyalty not to the Constitution — but to himself, reigns as a dictator longer than one day.

Who has co-opted Congress, seduced Evangelicals, and weaponized MAGA extremism to preserve a crumbling illusion of white supremacy? These factions, fueled by fear of DEI, surrender their own rights to maintain control. They would rather kneel to an autocrat than share freedom with those they despise.

Sadly, they do not realize they are living in a democracy being dismantled and held hostage. Do they not care? Or are they willing to suffer the hardships believing their sacrifices will MAGA.

Further, most social programs — Social Security, the GI Bill, and FHA loans designed to uplift poor families are facing regulatory changes. Who’s dismantling the social safety net created to rescue struggling families? Unfortunately, as democracy is being dismantled, our government provided $20 billion to support Argentina’s struggling economy. Name one country that provides funding to help America’s poor families struggling during the government shut down.

Let’s pause again. Listen carefully! When leaders feed citizens misinformation and blame the powerless they have adopted the same tactics Venezuelan Nicholas Maduro and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdoğan used — silencing dissent, rewriting laws, and calling tyranny “patriotism.”

Meanwhile, China and Russia stand by, watching a divided America weaken itself. They need not destroy us — we’re doing it for them using Project 2025, to dismantle and hold democracy hostage.

You have got to ask yourself this question: “Would you entrust John Wayne Gacy (“Killer Clown”) to run a children’s nursery, or Ted Bundy (“Psychopathic Killer”) to guard a female college dormitory?” If your answer is no, then you must ask follow-up questions.

Why entrust a President to lead this nation when he intentionally weaponizes DOJ, dwells on retribution, attacks academic freedom, targets law firms, rolls back health care regulations, and fulfills the Founding Fathers’ worst nightmare? Has he not destroyed the Republicans’ and SCOTUS’, conservative six justices,’ “Integrity?”

Given that the President was able to broker peace between Israel and Hamas, why want he used his immense powers to broker a bipartisan relationship between the Democratic and Republican Parties? He can do this! History doesn’t forgive nations that mistake insanity for leadership, whitewash the past, and turn a “blind eye” to truths.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!