Democrats Ecstatic Making History- Republicans Demoralized 2022

By Roger Caldwell

The 2022 mid-term election will be considered historical for Democrats, because in the Senate, there was no seats loss and they still are in power. The Republicans were expecting a red wave of political power, and the Democrats were going to lose the Senate and 15 to 20 seats in the House. The political experts and the political pundits were wrong, and President Biden fooled the media and America.

Historically in a struggling economy, the party in power loses 10 to 30 seats, because Americans are upset. Their anger is expressed at the polls by throwing the party in power out.

In 2022, every time any American went to the supermarket, inflation was the first thing they met. Prices on different items had increased by fifty cents, and every week the prices increased. There were no reasonable or logical purpose the prices increased except for greed and profits.

It was easy for the Republicans to place the blame on Democrats and President Biden, and cruise to victory. But this did not happen.

Instead of a red wave, there was a red ripple, and many of the Republicans are placing the blame on Ex-President Trump. “Donald Trump gives us problems politically,” former House Speaker Paul Ryan told a Wisconsin television station. “We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot, or in office, and I think we just have some Trump hangover. I think he’s a drag on our ticket.”

Many of the far right candidates lost, and it wasn’t a good night for candidates who modeled their politics after the Ex-President. Trump, who appears to be only concerned with power, and has no concern with any specific problems or needs.

On the other hand President Biden defied the mid-term blues with Ex-President Obama, and held back a slaughter that the pundits had predicted. Many had thought that President Biden would not want to get up on Wednesday after losing the election.

But the Democrats have won back the Senate, and the House is a toss-up. Everyone in the country is crediting the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade for saving the Democrats from a disaster. Women were angry with the Republicans and they voted for Democrats all over the country.

In 1994, Democrats lost 54 House seats while Bill Clinton was president, and under Barack Obama his administration lost 63 seats in 2010. On Wednesday, President Biden is taking victory laps by keeping the Senate and the House is extremely close.

Women and the young adults vote are changing the significance of voting in America. Maxwell Frost at 25 years of age won the congressional seat in my district. Very few people knew who he was when I met him at the Florida Democratic Black Caucus Annual Conference in May 2022. But the word was that he was sitting on one million dollars, and he was articulate.

He won his campaign and he will be the youngest member of the House in 2023.

President Biden is ecstatic about the results of the mid-term election, because Democracy and women rights were on the platform and they won. Many of the far right candidates lost, and Trump did not have a good night.

Americans are focused on the future and diversity is the direction the country is going in. There will be challenges and many opportunities and the focus is on issues and problems, we can solve collectively.

Biden is right to have a smile on his face after the mid-term election in 2022.