Democrats Need to Stop Complaining and Get to Work to Win

By Roger Caldwell

I am a lifetime Democrat, and proud to make that assertion. As a proud Democrat, there were times when I did not agree with the candidate but stayed with my party. In 2022, there are many Democrats that do not support the president, and many in the party have no idea who to support.

With so many confused, many in the party are stating that we will lose, so they refused to put in the work to win. If Americans follow history, Ex-President Obama lost in the House in 2014, a mid-term election by 63 seats, and in 2018 Ex-President Trump lost by 43 seats.

In 2022, President Biden would have to defy history and win in a mid-term election. Even though the Democrats have quality candidates, who are articulate with a plan, the Republicans think all they have to do to win is show up.

The Republicans are predicting that the majority party could lose by as many as 60 to 70 seats in the House in 2022. With gerrymandering and the map redistricting as the plan, it may work in certain areas.

The Democrats must have a come to Jesus’ moment, get busy, and go to work. Gas has dropped by 11% in the last weeks, and the president must make a coordinated effort with the energy con-glomerates to continue to drop prices in the next three months.

Many Americans have forgotten the condition the economy and job market was in when President Biden took over the office. As a result of the pandemic, the Ex-President lost 22 million jobs in 3 months, and there were long food lines.

Many historians say timing is the determining factor when a president has a good four years. When President Biden came into office, the vaccine became available. He was able to start his first year on fire, and not worry about creating a vaccine. President Biden was focused with getting the vaccine to the country with a distribution plan.

Once people had the vaccine, the companies were in a position to open up for business. The president signed a 1.9 trillion stimulus plan to pump money into the economy. In the first year 6.6 million jobs were created, and the president can brag that he created the most jobs since 1939.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, President Biden called attention to his first-year results. “America is back to work. History has been made here. I’m proud of the role the administration’s economic plan has played in this recovery,” says President Biden.

While the president takes his victory lap, there are still many issues and problems starting with inflation. Inflation is the highest it has been in 39 years, and everywhere you turn crime is up in America. Covid fatigue has impacted all of the citizens in the country, and many refuse to wear their masks.

At this point only 36% of Democrats want President Biden to run in 2024, and only 28% want Vice President Harris to run in 2024. President Biden’s numbers must improve and all hands-on deck for the Democrats to win in 2022.

On Friday, July 8th the President used his bully pulpit to energize Democrats about his record, and his historical 6.6 million jobs created in 2021. The president will suspend the gas tax to continue to drop gas prices. He will energize women in both parties about the injustice of the Roe V. Wade decision. As more Americans get angry with the overreach of the Republicans, more citizens will vote Democrat.

Personal rights are being attacked and Democrats must begin to knock on doors, and GOTV. The Democracy is at stake, and after January 6 hearings, more Americans should vote Democratic. Timing is everything in an election, and truth is on the side of President Biden and the Democratic Party.