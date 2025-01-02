Denzel Washington Gets Baptized at 70 Years Old, Receives Minister’s License

(Source: Blacknews.com)

NATIONWIDE — Denzel Washington was recently baptized in a ceremony at a New York church a few days before he turns 70 years old. He was also granted a minister’s license, allowing him to officiate at religious services and pursue ordination in the future.

The Oscar-winning actor, currently starring in Gladiator II, was baptized on Saturday at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in Harlem, according to EURweb . The service, streamed on Facebook, showed Washington in a white robe being immersed in the church’s ritual pool, where he received his baptism certificate.

Washington’s early life was shaped by his strong Christian upbringing, with his father serving as a Pentecostal minister. Though he attended church as a child, Washington’s personal faith grew later in life. He now attends the West Angeles Church of God in Christ in Los Angeles.

Washington called the baptism his “greatest accomplishment,” and shared an emotional message about faith during the service.

“It took a while, but I’m finally here… If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit,” Washington said.

Meanwhile, the event gained attention on social media. Many praised his decision to hold the ceremony in a modest church, while some questioned the speed at which celebrity ministers are granted such responsibilities.