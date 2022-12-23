DeSanta Claus delivers an Early Christmas Gift

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Dear Governor DeSanta.

Thank you for delivering an early Christmas gift.

To my elated surprise, Governor Ron DeSanta delivered a million-dollar Christmas gift to some, but the equivalent of a bag of black coal to others. To my elated surprise, Governor Ron DeSanta delivered a million-dollar Christmas gift to some, but the equivalent of a bag of black coal to others.

On Thursday, December 22, Daniel Foganholi was named to replace Ann Murray/Rod Velez as the District 1 School Board member.

If you recall, Velez ran for and received the most votes for the District 1 seat back in November. Velez, however, did not secure clemency for a felony conviction from almost 30 years ago. He was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm in 1994 when he pistol-whipped a man in Hollywood causing him “great bodily injury”. Velez was ultimately adjudicated guilty of a second-degree felony, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay a $200 fine.

When all other candidates were sworn into office in mid-November, Velez could not effectively take the oath and “swear” that he is qualified to hold the position because he neglected to file for and be granted clemency. He subsequently filed for clemency and has been “lying in wait” ever since. When all other candidates were sworn into office in mid-November, Velez could not effectively take the oath and “swear” that he is qualified to hold the position because he neglected to file for and be granted clemency. He subsequently filed for clemency and has been “lying in wait” ever since.

Velez got some good news from the State Attorney’s office on Wednesday. He was notified that the State would not be following through with charges against him for filing for and running for an election without being eligible. Velez misinterpreted this as being cleared to be sworn into office. Obviously, Superintednent Cartwright and others interpreted the State Attorney’s announcement similarly as plans to swear Velez into office for Seat 1 were planned for mid-morning the following. Thursday.

But DeSanta, oh, DeSanta Claus came swooping down the chimney with a gift that starts with an ‘F’ and ends with an ‘I’ and has an ‘OGANHOL’ in the middle.

If you recall, the Westside Gazette has been rooting for Foganholi for some time. The Westside Gazette endorsed Donna Korn for the win and removal for the countywide, at-large seat and Foganholi for the “replacement”. DeSanta Claus didn’t deliver the gift in exactly that way, but we’ll take it.

Has anyone taken Cartwright’s pulse or blood pressure in the last 24 hours? As for Velez, he vows to fight for his seat.

The Westside Gazette has some advice for Velez. Thehas some advice for Velez.

First, read the Westside Gazette. The Westside Gazette covered this story and the complications of him not having clemency during the campaign and so did other news outlets. Either he doesn’t read, he didn’t think he would actually win, or he was arrogant enough to believe he didn’t have to follow the law.

Next piece of advice for Velez is please consider enrolling in and complete some anger management classes or therapy. Velez spoke during public comments at the December 13, 2022, School Board meeting and he presented like an “angry man”, I too became irritated and showed some frustration. He started off by angrily shouting, “I am pissed”. He screamed this not once, but twice. Really? As a supposed School Board member waiting to be sworn in is saying, “I am pissed”?!?! His tirade continued and he screams multiple times to the Board. “Fix it.” “Get it done.” and “Get me up there.” Quite frankly, it was scary. I thought to myself, did I look like that. As a Black man, had I angrily screamed that I am pissed multiple times, I may have been removed and arrested.

My last piece of advice for Velez is that he practices humility. I marveled at his arrogance when he was “in waiting” to be seated as the District 1 Board member. He came to Board meetings and did not take to the dais but positioned himself in areas that appeared privileged. Velez was never apologetic about breaking the law and not securing clemency to run. He blamed the system and said things like “the voters decided”. The voters decided, but I know voters who say they would not have voted for Velez had they known he was not eligible to run. They felt bamboozled and that they misplaced their vote.

Cartwright has also been extremely inappropriate and her maybe her “privilege” preconceive status led her to presumptions that Velez would be seated without waiting for direction from the State Attorney and the Governor. She communicated and coordinated with Velez in ways that could be misinterpreted that he was or would be cleared. It was poor judgment on her part and yet another reason she should be gone.

But, back to Daniel Foganholi. Welcome back! He has changed seats, but his passion for the work, I believe, will remain constant. But, back to Daniel Foganholi. Welcome back! He has changed seats, but his passion for the work, I believe, will remain constant.

DeSanta Claus has delivered an early Christmas gift to us with Foganholi for two years. What a gift! It came early, so I am wondering what other surprises may come floating down the chimney before, on or shortly after the Christmas holiday.

At the risk of sounding greedy, I will make a Kwanzaa request.

Dear DeSanta Claus,

Could you please remove the FTX Queen from Seat 9 for ethical violations of her oath of office, and replace her with Dr. Earlean Smiley or Dr. Leontine J. Butler. Both these women served as Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction when Broward was rated an A. If the Board doesn’t want Smiley as the superintendent, DeSanta can name her or Butler as the Superintendent’s boss. Their knowledge and expertise in Curriculum and Instruction will serve the district well in reclaiming the A rating. The character and integrity of these two women are greatly needed to help eradicate the systemic corruption that has plagued the district for years.

“Make my wish come true.

All I want for Christmas (Kwanzaa) is for Broward to start anew, with the absent of superintendent Cartwright and her supporters.