DID BALLOTS DEFEAT DEMOCRACY’S ENEMIES?

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“Democracy’s enemies are those who craft and pass legislation to suppress the rights of others, sow misinformation to create distrust in America’s electoral system, and plot to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.” John Johnson II 11/02/26

By Dr. John Johnson II

(johnjohnson0527@mail.com)

Democracy’s deadliest enemy may not carry a gun. It may carry a law that keeps citizens from voting.

In 1964, Malcolm X warned America in The Ballot or the Bullet: deny Black Americans equal rights long enough, and unrest may follow. He demanded political power, not violence, as a first choice. His warning was simple: Injustice has consequences.

Abraham Lincoln had already declared, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” America’s revolutionaries fought Britain with muskets. Today’s citizens can change leaders without firing a shot.

The ballot is not a gift from government. It is the people’s power to fire elected officials who betray their trust. So, what does it say about a government when it makes voting harder for eligible citizens? Supporters call tighter rules election security. Critics call needless barriers voter suppression. Democracy demands that legitimate security never become an excuse for exclusion.

The 2026 midterms sharpen an old national choice: Will America widen the circle of opportunity—or draw the circle smaller?

Critics have reported that a segment of Republicans promote fear through the false “Great Replacement” theory: allegedly they claim that immigrants and minorities will displace white Americans. Another myth claims equality robs white people of rights and wealth. Since when does another citizen’s freedom diminish yours?

Pollsters are predicting a potential for a “blue wave.” This wave is due to a growing lead within the generic ballot, building momentum within key battleground races, and exploding resentment caused by economic pains. Each of these heated issues remain blamed on the Republican administration.

Regardless of record-breaking early voting, forecasters are predicting tens of millions of voters will still flood the polls Tuesday, November 3,

2026, to cast their ballots. Until then, a major question remains unanswered: will disgruntled Republican, Independent, and Democrat voters overwhelmingly cast their ballots to flip control of the House of Representatives and the Senate to the Democratic Party? Or will voters cast their ballots to maintain the status quo?

Despite the hundreds of million spent on the midterm election and millions of ballots cast, America remains a divided nation. Critics, civil rights activists, and political organizers have reported that voters will be casting ballots for an inclusive or exclusive American democracy.

Political scientists continue to raise the following questions: Why teach struggling white and Black families to fear one another? Who benefits when neighbors fight over scraps while wealth and power remain concentrated? Ballots can erase fears and close the wealth gap.

The ballot can also end political careers without ending lives. It can demand accountability without bloodshed. It can pave the way for a peaceful transfer of power, and it can defend and sustain our “republic.

Democracy does not belong to a race, a party, or a president. It belongs to citizens. Critics fearlessly ask, who are the citizens willing to cast ballots to support democracy’s enemies?

Yes, democracy is not perfect, but it’s better than Communism, Fascism, Anarchism, Authoritarianism, Tribalism, and it forbids rule by a Monarch or King.

LET THE BALLOT SPEAK BEFORE INJUSTICE MAKES AMERICA FORGET HOW TO LISTEN.

#QuestionWhatYouBelieve!