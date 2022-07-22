Dog Owners Have A ‘Bucket List’ Of Shared Experiences With Their Pets

By Simona Kitanovska

Half of British dog owners have a ‘bucket list’ of memorable experiences they dream of sharing with their pet, including hiking up mountains, swimming in the sea and camping under the stars.





Exploring a new city, paddleboarding, kayaking, and even skateboarding are other activities they are keen to experience together with their pups.

Other adventures listed in the top 30 include traveling on a road trip, watching a sunset and attending a dog yoga class.

The study of 2,000 dog owners also found that 32 percent class their four-legged friend as their adventure buddy, while 45 percent think having a pooch makes them feel less lonely when out and about.

Activities many have already enjoyed with their pet include running on the beach (29 percent), going on a bike ride (10 percent), and swimming in the sea (16 percent).

It also emerged some even favor activities with their pet over another human, including a staycation (20 percent), climbing a mountain (15 percent), and going wild swimming (15 percent).

The research, commissioned by natural dog food makers, Forthglade [www.forthglade.com/adventures], also found 30 percent are keen to create adventure-led memories with their dog.

A man and his dog posing for a picture while kayaking. Half of dog owners have a ‘bucket list’ of memorable experiences they dream of sharing with their pet, including hiking up mountains, swimming in the sea and camping under the stars. (Jon Mills, SWSN/Zenger)

And owners typically describe their dog as confident (47 percent), mischievous (40 percent), and adventurous (31 percent).

Englishman Toby Roberts, who comes from the United Kingdom, who has owned his rescue dog Ted for three years, said: “We have a great bond and he is so much fun to be around. Ted is a huge part of our lives and we have terrific adventures.

“We went on a big campervan trip around Europe in 2019 and of course he came with us.

“We went through five different countries, traveled 3,000 kilometers [1,800 miles] and it was great to spend the time with Ted.”

David Cox, CEO at Forthglade, said: “With dog ownership increasing substantially over the last few years, it’s great to see our canine companions encouraging us to get outdoors more, experiencing adventures together.

“Adding adventures on top of the daily dog walk is hugely beneficial to the health and well-being of both us and our dogs – and can really boost a nourishing relationship together, which in turn increases our levels of happiness.

“Dogs are ideal teachers when it comes to sniffing out adventures and sharing endless excitement along the way.”

The study also revealed the benefits people believe come from enjoying adventures with their dog, with 38 percent getting more exercise.

Others think it helps improve their mental health (35 percent) and allows them to form a closer bond with their dog (38 percent).

A man and his dog posing for a picture while kayaking. Half of dog owners have a ‘bucket list’ of memorable experiences they dream of sharing with their pet, including hiking up mountains, swimming in the sea and camping under the stars. (Jon Mills, SWSN/Zenger)

Similarly, pet owners said getting fresh air (40 percent), creating memories (31 percent) and meeting new people and their pets (26 percent) were incentives for getting outdoors with their dogs.

It also found that 58 percent have taken their dog on holiday in the United Kingdom, while 33 percent have traveled abroad with their canine companion.

While 60 percent admitted to planning day trips solely around their pet’s needs, with plenty of open space (38 percent), beautiful scenery (35 percent), and the sea (23 percent) as key must-haves.

Of those polled, via OnePoll, 29 percent even said one of the reasons they got a dog was to encourage more outdoor adventures.

TOP 30 BUCKET LIST FOR PAWSOME ADVENTURES:

1. Run on the beach

2. Vacation in the UK

3. Dog-friendly hotel break

4. Explore the local area / town

5. Road trip

6. Watch a sunset

7. Swim in the sea

8. Watch a sunrise

9. Camping

10. Hike a mountain

11. Explore a new city

12. Vacation abroad

13. Dine al fresco

14. Wild swimming

15. Bike ride

16. Complete an agility course

17. Dog-friendly spa day

18. Watch a live sports game

19. Boat tour

20. Paddleboarding

21. Walk down the aisle on their wedding day

22. Dog yoga classes

23. Attend a festival

24. Outdoor cinema experience

25. Kayaking

26. Travel on a plane

27. Canoeing

28. Skateboarding

29. Sailing

30. Surfing

Produced in association with SWNS.