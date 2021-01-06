Dolphins Eliminated from Playoffs with Sunday’s Loss

By Byler Henry

After Sunday’s loss to Buffalo, the Dolphins are now officially eliminated from the playoffs. Even with the loss there was still a chance for Miami to make the playoffs. Either the Browns, Colts, or Ravens had to lose; unfortunately, all three teams won. Even though they are eliminated from the playoffs, Miami had a better year this year finishing at 10-6 after finishing 5-11 last year.

Miami did not come to play Sunday. Aside from getting two interceptions the defense completely unraveled. Josh Allen started the game passing for 224 yards, completing 18 of 25 passes, and throwing for 3 touchdowns and an interception. As the backup Matt Barkley came in the third quarter and passed for 164 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The defense could not stop Buffalo on offense, giving up touchdown after touchdown (4 passing, 2 rushing, a punt return, and an interception return). Buffalo was up 28 to 6 at halftime, scoring all 28 points in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Miami only allowed one touchdown while only scoring one touchdown. In the fourth, Buffalo managed to score 4 touchdowns blowing out the Dolphins 56 to 26. Head Coach Brian Flores offered his thoughts on Miami’s performance. ““We didn’t play well in any phase – offense, defense, special teams. It’s a team effort. They talk about the offense, we’ll talk about the defense, we’ll talk about the special teams. I didn’t do a good enough job of getting them ready to go, so we’ll talk about the coaching as well. We win as a team, we lose as a team. Today we didn’t play well enough across the board. We lost.” Both sides of the ball did not play well at all. The offense couldn’t put points on the board when needed and defense couldn’t stop Buffalo from putting points on the board.

Although Tua passed for 361 yards, he also threw one touchdown and 3 interceptions. This loss will be a learning experience for the rookie quarterback and the team. I think the Dolphins can make a few changes and improve their record next season. With one year under his belt, I

hope Tua can improve and continue to get better; now he will be expected to be the full time starter and more will be added to his plate. Better Luck next year Miami.