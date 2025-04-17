Don’t Capitulate to Trump

Advertisement

A MESSAGE FROM THE PUBLISHER

“Now get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do.” Acts 9:6 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

There’s a dark orange fog settling over the American landscape, and too many are either too afraid or too numb to push back. But now is the time to name it, face it, and fight it: Donald Trump is not a savior—he is the storm. The worst part? We keep enabling it.

We’re watching the slow corrosion of our institutions, our sense of truth, and even our own humanity. Trump is killing us—not just with policy, but with spectacle, with distraction, with division. America has become the “stuff” jokes are made of. And while the political circus keeps spinning, others like Elon Musk are suffocating us with his unchecked wealth and power, disguised as a friend. As he floods public conversation with his arrogant tech leaders with ideas about having Freedom without any rules. I don’t know about you, but it seems like we’re being set up for an episode in the movie Purge.

Worse still, we’re hurting ourselves. We’ve bought into a “chicken little” panic, fueled by conspiracies, misinformation, and political gaslighting. The sky is falling, they say, but it’s a distraction from what’s really collapsing: accountability, compassion, and community.

Take a recent CDC report showing a rise in autism rates—real data, real science. And yet, it directly contradicts what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to push in his anti-vaccine crusade. Still, people believe him. Because it’s easier to follow a story than a study. It’s easier to believe the lie when it flatters your fear.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to have a bull’s-eye on our history focusing on the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Why? Because history terrifies him. Because truth—especially the truth of Black struggle, brilliance, and resilience—undermines the mythology he peddles.

And then there’s Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported under Trump’s fugitive slave law, I mean, immigration policy, now imprisoned in El Salvador’s brutal CECOT megaprison. An innocent enslaved man exiled and forgotten. It’s one story—but it speaks volumes.

All this while our kids are being shot in their schools. In Dallas, another student-on-student shooting. Another bullet, another body, another news cycle. We wring our hands, offer prayers, and do nothing.

Jimi Hendrix said it best: I can’t get no relief. And there are many here among us who feel the same—those who see through the madness but feel powerless to stop it.

But we do have power. We have our voices. Our votes. Our memories. Our refusal to capitulate to this brand of American chaos. The sky isn’t falling. It’s being torn down. And we have a responsibility to build something better in its place.

Don’t capitulate to Trump. Not now. Not ever.