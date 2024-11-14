Don’t give up being overwhelmed with setbacks

A Message From The Publisher

Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Galatians 6:9 (NIV)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

To those who are concerned about democracy.

As we reflect on the recent election, it’s natural to feel a mix of disappointment and pride. While the results did not go as we hoped, we must take a moment to recognize and celebrate the historic and monumental campaign led by Vice President Kamala Harris. She stepped into the fray at a time when our country needed her most, fearlessly fighting to protect our rights and achieve real progress. Her leadership and resilience inspire us all, reminding us that our fight for justice and equity is far from over.

At the same time, Governor Ron DeSantis and his allies have dealt significant blows, helping to defeat proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights. These setbacks are reminders of the ongoing challenges we face in protecting fundamental freedoms. Additionally, the re-election of Donald Trump signals a troubling future for press freedom, civil rights, and social justice. His administration has already shown its intent to clamp down on immigration and silent dissent, and now we must ready ourselves for what may come.

The consequences of this political shift are already being felt. At the University of Alabama, Black students have reported receiving racist threats in the wake of Trump’s victory. This isn’t an isolated incident; it’s part of a disturbing trend sweeping across the nation, emboldened by a leadership that thrives on division and fear. The refusal of Melania Trump to engage in a peaceful transfer of power further highlights the erosion of democratic norms.

Despite these challenges, I urge us all to remember our purpose. As decent humans, advocates, educators, and leaders in our own rights, we pour our energy into building a future where every person—especially those who have been disenfranchised, bewildered, and historically marginalized—can have access to the American dream. The road ahead may be daunting, but we cannot allow ourselves to grow weary.

Together, our communities have stood against hate, from the civil rights movement, where leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel marched side by side, to today’s continued fight against white supremacy. We’ve shown that unity and resilience can dismantle systems of oppression. These shared struggles and victories remind us that the fight for justice is never in vain.

Let us remember the struggles we have overcome – slavery, Jim Crow era, and how we use resistance such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott to gain victory.

The Westside Gazette’s mission remains steadfast. We are here to inform, engage, empower, and uplift our community. This moment calls for renewed determination and unification. We must amplify our voices, hold power accountable, and support those who continue to fight for justice, equity, and the right to be respected.

We’ve faced difficult times before, and we’ve always risen to the occasion. Let this moment be no different. Together, we will navigate these turbulent waters and continue the vital work of creating a more just and equitable society. Never grow weary in doing good—the fight for our future is worth it.