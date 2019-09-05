Don’t send the storm somewhere else; give me the strength to endure

And He went a little beyond them, and fell on His face and prayed, saying, “My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from Me; yet not as I will, but as You will.” Matthew 26:39

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Not my will but thy will be done as Jesus hung on the cross in agony. His thoughts were not for him but for others and God.

As we go through this hurricane, let’s be mindful that when we ask and pray that we’re not placing our burdens and crisis on others. For it is our cross to bear – whatever it is that God has for us is for us. And God will make away! He has done it before, He’s doing it now and He will do it again.

Let us pray for those who are caught in the throes of peril as we all go through this week in the path, the force and the terrors of the hurricane.

Remember who comforts us in all our affliction so that we will be able to comfort those who are in any affliction with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. 2 Corinthians 1:4

Let’s hope and pray His direct will for us toensure that our concerns are for those who may seem dispirited.

The old gospels and faithful songs that our forefathers sang and lived by recalls a matter in which we should force our actions to take heed.

One song comes to mind as the storm covers the horizon and that song is ‘Lord Don’t Move No Mountain’. In that song the verse which jumps out for me is, “Now Lord Don’t Move My Mountain But Give Me The Strength To Climb And Lord, Don’t Take Away My Stumbling Blocks But Lead Me All Around.”

Be mindful and faithful that the storm may be over now, but there still are storms in life we will go through.

May our hope be anchored in the Lord. Be reassured that He stood up and said “peace be still” in the midst of a storm.

In this life there will be storms, trials and tribulations, and that we are not promised an easy passage; however, we are assured of a safe landing. God bless you all, be safe during the storm, take heed and look out one for another.

“Dear God, in the name of Jesus, may our hope be anchored in the Lord. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”

HE IS THE CREATOR OF THE STORM AND I WILL TRUST THE CREATOR

