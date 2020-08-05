Don’t sleep on the Cat

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

Most of the time, I am reluctant to toot my own horn but “toot toot”!

I’m proud that sometimes God gives me the vision to see aspects of economic and political activity in America, and in the world, that other columnists and journalists are slow to observe and comprehend.

It was The Gantt Report, for instance, that was first to describe devilish financial institutions as “beast bankers” and I was way out front in labeling the white nationalists and white supremacist that pose as Black Lives Matter protestors as modern day Black organization infiltrators who specialize in chaos and mayhem designed to provoke law enforcers to at-tack peaceful marchers and protestors!

I’m smiling like a Black Cheshire feline today because I told you a year or so ago that cat food and money changing would lead to the demise of President Donald Trump.

Don’t ever sleep on the cat!

For the last three years, America’s elected officials in the federal government and the citizens they represent have been trying to get a view of Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Congressional Representatives, Senators, news networks, political organizations and common citizens have all wondered how much money Trump really has and if the President is in debt to dictators or foreign interests.

Well, a U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York recently got a judicial ruling that will allow him to subpoena Trump’s secret, hidden tax returns.

The ruling was a circumstance that evolved from the cat’s claims that she received money from Trump to not disclose an adulterous affair they participated in because her revelations might have had a negative impact on the 2016 Presidential Election.

Yes, Stormy Daniels provided the courts with a reasoning a judge needed to get tax returns that no one else was able to get despite many, many attempts.

Stormy Daniels is a pornographic Battle Cat that got laid and paid. She will also go down in history as the spark that lit the White House up.

But, there is another cat, “The Cat Whisperer” that may have damaging information about the President’s insatiable appetite for fresh cat food.

Remember the name Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell. Maxwell is a British socialite, known for her association with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In 2020, she was charged with the crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of children. She worked primarily for her father, the publishing tycoon fraudster Robert Maxwell, until his death in 1991 when she moved to the United States and became a close associate of Epstein. Maxwell has faced persistent allegations of procuring and sexually trafficking underage girls for Epstein and others, charges she has denied.

Well, I imagine Maxwell knows about Trump’s cat food desires. She just might know when Trump stuffed his mouth with cat food, sucked it in and swallowed it.

If the cat food was served by an under-age child, that would be troubling to me and I expect that’s troubling to you too.

Hmmm? If Maxwell knows nothing about the President why would Trump feel the need to say supportive and kind things about a woman that convinces young girls to have sex with dried up, wrinkled up old men?

Keep reading The Gantt Report and I’ll keep writing updates on the lives and times of the Cat!