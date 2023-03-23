Dr. Davidson is an entrepreneur, author, preacher, pastor, and teacher

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

   Dr. Davidson is an entrepreneur, author, preacher, pastor, and teacher who has been blessed to share his God-given talents with many people across the country through workshops, seminars, and revivals at the local, state, and national levels.  Currently, Pastor Davidson serves as Senior Pastor of New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he has served since 2010. This year, 2023, marks 13 years of his influence not only at his church, but in the community as well. He is the Southeast Region Vice President for the National Baptist Congress of Christian Education, an auxiliary of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. Pastor Davidson has always made it his business to help educate the Black church. He is incredibly engaged in ministry and the teaching of theology to all people. He has served and continues to serve on various committees and organizations in the community, and he has received numerous accolades and prestigious awards. He continues to put his church in a position to help others and provide services to low-income and uninsured communities that have been plagued by a variety of factors such as poor health outcomes, high unemployment rates, crime, substance abuse, and a slew of other complex social issues. He has always been enthusiastic about community service. With his love and compassion for Christ, he continues to design programs that express his intention to meet the diverse needs of our community.

Layla Davidson

— Submitted by Layla Davidson

 

