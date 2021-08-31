Drake Confirms Release Date For ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album

WASHINGTON — Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake’s upcoming album “Certified Lover Boy” is set to release on Sept. 3, 2021, as per an Instagram post he shared.

After months of rumors and delays, this news comes, one official false alarm, a strange ESPN teaser, and a release-date battle with Kanye West’s “Donda” that never happened.





The “One Dance” singer revealed the news on Instagram, sharing an image that featured an array of multiple pregnant women emojis holding their stomachs.

“CERTIFIED LOVER BOY SEPTEMBER 3,” Drake captioned the post, confirming the release date.

This upcoming album will mark the Canadian singer’s first full-length project following “Scorpion” in 2018. Drake previously released other new material in between, including “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” in 2020 and the “E.P. Scary Hours 2,” released in March 2021.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Certified Lover Boy” was initially scheduled to be released earlier this in January 2021 but was postponed due to health issues Drake had been facing at the time.

“I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but C.L.B. won’t be dropping in January,” said Drake in an Instagram Story post at the time.

Months later, in June 2021, the Grammy winner then gave an update on the status of the long-awaited project during an interview at the Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event.

When asked about the release date of “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake confirmed the album would be out before the end of the summer.

“Oh, yeah, I’ll be there. My album will be out by then,” said Drake.

Fans then began to speculate that Certified Lover Boy would get a Sept. 3, 2021 drop date after the album’s release was teased during ESPN’s SportsCenter last week.

At the event, an advertisement that appeared to be a standard sports-focused video played before it became glitch-filled with an unidentifiable man holding up a piece of cardboard with “C.L.B. Sept 3” clearly written on it. Then the regular “SportsCenter” video came back in, and it was business as usual, despite the odd message.

Drake’s release date tease came less than 12 hours after West performed at the third concert hyping up the release of his album “Donda.”

West blew up social media on Aug. 26, 2021 night by bringing out controversial artists DaBaby and Marilyn Manson during his Chicago concert. He built a model of his childhood home in Chicago.

Music industry experts and fans had recently theorized an album showdown between Drake and West this fall between “Certified Lover Boy” and “Donda.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil