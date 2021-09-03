Dua Lipa To Miss Met Gala For Shooting Her Debut Film ‘Argylle’

WASHINGTON — Grammy award-winning star Dua Lipa will not attend the 2021 Met Gala as she is working on her big-screen acting debut.

The “Break my Heart” star Lipa is among those celebrities who have been invited to the famous fundraising ball event in NYC in September 2021, but she had to decline because she is busy filming for the upcoming action thriller “Argylle,” as per reports.





The 26-year-old singer-songwriter is currently shooting for the film in the United Kingdom. “Argylle” will mark Lipa’s debut film in Hollywood. She will be co-starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, and Catherine O’Hara, among other celebrities in the movie directed by Matthew Vaughn of “Kingsman” fame.

She previously turned heads with her Atelier Versace ensemble at the 2019 Met Gala.

This year, everyone attending the event needs to be vaccinated and must wear a mask indoors. The upcoming Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue’s annual Met Gala has enforced a Covid-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement.

“Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed,” said the spokesperson for The Met.

The theme for the event this year — after a canceled 2020 Met Gala and a postponed May date — is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

In April 2021, the Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed that the annual fashion fête would be back — in two parts. The museum’s next exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will run through Sept. 5, 2022, to “celebrate The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion,” as per reports.

Part two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open on May 5, 2022, and “will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces.” It will also close on Sept. 5, 2022.

To kick off the part one opening, “a more intimate” Met Gala is set in September 2021; it was announced in April 2021.

Gen Z celebrities including Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman are hosting the big night, Vogue confirmed in May 2021. Honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The Met Gala’s vaccination requirement announcement comes on the same day the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced a vaccine mandate for all guests, staff members, and individuals at New York Fashion Week events in accordance with New York City.

The 2021 Met Gala will be held on Sept. 13, 2021. It will feature an extensive list of people from the entertainment industry, including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Lupita Nyong’o, Camila Cabello, and more.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil