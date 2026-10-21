Eight Black Women Among 10 Tuskegee University Graduates To Earn Perfect 4.0 GPAs for All Four Years, Turning Academic Excellence Into a Legacy

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From a future cardiothoracic surgeon to a first-generation engineering graduate, the Class of 2026 scholars are carrying Tuskegee University’s legacy of excellence into the next generation.

By Gee NY

(Source: Sunshine My Crown)

Ten graduates of Tuskegee University’s Class of 2026 have achieved an extraordinary academic milestone, maintaining perfect 4.0 grade point averages throughout all four years of their undergraduate education.

Their achievement reflects years of discipline, determination and sustained academic excellence at the historic Alabama university, where rigorous scholarship is combined with mentorship, professional development and a strong sense of community.

The university announced that the ten scholars graduated on May 9, joining more than 300 undergraduates who crossed the commencement stage.

The distinguished graduates are Joi Kayla Axem, Kerri Danielle Barnes, Nilajah Nyota Buchanan, Yasmin Aleksandria Davis, Alaynah Eldridge, Darren Raymond Hall, Keevion Hardamon, Charniece Elliana Jones, Brooklyn Monae Macklin and Leah D. Saunders.

Maintaining a perfect GPA for a single semester is an accomplishment. Sustaining that record across four years, through demanding coursework, personal challenges and preparations for life after college, represents a remarkable level of consistency.

For these graduates, however, the milestone is about more than grades. Their stories reveal how education can open doors to careers in medicine, engineering, teaching and other fields while empowering students to serve their families and communities.

Tuskegee President Celebrates the University’s ‘Talented Tenth’

Tuskegee University President and CEO Dr. Mark A. Brown praised the ten graduates as outstanding examples of the institution’s academic mission.

“Each of these students is a shining example of what the Tuskegee University experience can be,” Brown said.

Invoking the educational philosophy associated with prominent scholar W.E.B. Du Bois, Brown highlighted the importance of cultivating exceptional talent for leadership and service.

“I’m proud of all of our graduates and these exceptionally talented 10 lift even higher the promise, opportunity, and expectations of Mother Tuskegee,” he said.

Brown also connected their achievements to the university’s Renaissance Era, describing an institutional commitment to academic rigor and preparing graduates to compete in an increasingly global workforce.

The university’s approach extends beyond classroom performance. Students are encouraged to gain practical experience through internships, research, practicums, student teaching and international study opportunities.

Dr. Thierno Thiam, Tuskegee’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, said these experiences help develop critical thinking, communication, teamwork and professional skills.

The results are reflected in the Class of 2026, with the university reporting that more than 70% of its graduating undergraduates were already fully employed, preparing to attend graduate school or reporting to military bases as commissioned officers.

Alaynah Eldridge: ‘I Am My Ancestors’ Wildest Dream’

Among the ten scholars, Alaynah Eldridge’s story captures the personal and historical significance of earning a degree while pursuing academic excellence.

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Eldridge completed a double major in English Language Arts Education and English Literature while maintaining her perfect GPA.

Her decision to attend Tuskegee was shaped partly by the COVID-19 pandemic and national conversations about racial injustice, including the murder of George Floyd.

She sought an environment where academic ambition could coexist with cultural connection and a sense of belonging.

A campus tour with a family friend helped convince her that Tuskegee was the right place.

“This is my home. It feels like family, I feel supported already,” she recalled thinking.

Her university experience included studying abroad in Berlin, Germany, where she explored history through a decolonial perspective.

While traveling to Berlin, Eldridge experienced a deeply emotional realization about the opportunities she had achieved and the generations who came before her.

“I cried thinking, ‘I am my ancestors’ wildest dream,’” she said.

Her words reflect the profound meaning education can hold for students whose achievements represent not only personal ambition but also the hopes and sacrifices of previous generations.

Eldridge is considering opportunities to teach secondary English in Alabama, where schools, particularly in rural areas, continue to face teacher shortages. She is also interested in pursuing further studies in education leadership or curriculum design and hopes to teach at Tuskegee someday.

She encouraged incoming college students to give themselves grace as they navigate the challenges of independence, social pressures and building new communities.

Her experience, she explained, taught her the importance of reprioritizing self-care while managing the demands of adulthood.

Nilajah Buchanan Pursues Her Dream of Becoming a Cardiothoracic Surgeon

For Nilajah Nyota Buchanan, a biology major from Huntsville, Alabama, Tuskegee was the foundation for a future in medicine.

She knew she wanted to become a doctor and was looking for an institution that would prepare her for professional school.

During a high school campus visit, conversations about professional education during orientation helped convince her that Tuskegee could provide the academic preparation she needed.

“As soon as we got outside, I said ‘mom and dad, I need to come here’,” she recalled.

Achieving a perfect GPA was not initially her stated objective. Instead, her academic record developed through sustained effort, long study sessions and participation in opportunities that expanded her scientific experience.

During her freshman year, she sometimes spent as many as eight hours a day studying in the library. She also completed an internship with NASA.

Buchanan is now headed to Emory University for graduate school, with a long-term ambition to pursue cardiology, particularly cardiothoracic surgery.

Her goals extend beyond professional success. She hopes to help address disparities in cardiovascular health affecting underserved communities.

She credits mentors in Tuskegee’s biology and chemistry departments with helping her build the confidence and discipline necessary to pursue her ambitions.

“They were always there to support us,” she said, describing an environment where high expectations were paired with encouragement.

“Them expecting so much of me, it really did help me believe in myself more and build my confidence,” Buchanan added.

Her journey demonstrates how sustained academic achievement can become a foundation for advanced study and a career dedicated to improving lives.

Keevion Hardamon Makes History for His Family as a First-Generation Graduate

Keevion Hardamon’s perfect academic record carries a particularly personal significance: he is a first-generation college graduate who completed a demanding double major in electrical and computer engineering.

Originally from Dothan, Alabama, Hardamon developed a passion for mathematics and electrical systems that helped drive his decision to pursue two challenging engineering disciplines.

“I always told myself, if I could have a superpower, it would be electricity,” he said.

His educational journey included attending Troy University and Wallace Community College before finding the academic environment that allowed him to thrive at Tuskegee.

He said the university’s relatively intimate student-teacher relationships and strong academic expectations helped him find his footing.

“One thing I can say about Tuskegee, even though it’s all about business, it’s about academics, there is always such a personal feel to it,” Hardamon said.

Being the first in his family to graduate from college meant navigating unfamiliar territory without a family member who had already experienced the process.

“I had to find my stride,” he said. “I didn’t have someone at home who had already gone through the college experience. I was the first one to do it. And not only that, I did it in engineering.”

His accomplishment is now opening the door to a professional career. Hardamon has secured a position with NextEra Energy, a subsidiary of Florida Power & Light, where he will work as a protection and control engineer.

He completed two summer internships with the company while studying at Tuskegee, gaining experience that helped prepare him for the transition from university to the workplace.

Reflecting on the institution’s influence, Hardamon said Tuskegee had transformed his outlook and strengthened his ability to become a source of inspiration for his family.

“Tuskegee really helped me become that light for my family,” he said.

For a first-generation graduate, his perfect GPA represents more than personal academic achievement. It is also a milestone that could inspire younger relatives and others in his community to pursue higher education and careers in fields where technical expertise is essential.

More Than Perfect Grades: A Legacy of Purpose

The ten graduates represent different ambitions and professional interests, but their achievements share a common foundation: sustained effort, access to academic support and a willingness to meet demanding expectations.

Their stories also challenge the idea that academic excellence must come at the expense of personal growth, community engagement or professional preparation.

At Tuskegee, the university says students are expected to combine classroom learning with experiences that prepare them for practical challenges after graduation.

For Eldridge, that included international study and preparation for a career in education. For Buchanan, it involved scientific research experience and a pathway toward advanced medical training. For Hardamon, it meant combining two engineering majors with industry internships and securing a professional position before graduation.

Together, their experiences reflect Tuskegee’s founding vision of developing the head, hand and heart, an educational philosophy that emphasizes intellectual achievement, practical skills and service to others.

Eldridge described the university as an institution that consistently put her interests at the center of its work.

“They always had my best interest at the center. If I ever needed anything, someone on that campus made sure I got it,” she said.

She added that the experience helped prepare her to enter the professional world with confidence.

As the ten scholars begin the next chapters of their lives, their perfect GPAs stand as evidence of years of dedication. Their individual journeys also demonstrate how higher education can create opportunities that extend beyond a university campus, reaching families, underserved communities and future generations.

For Tuskegee University, the achievement is a celebration of academic excellence. For the graduates, it is the beginning of what they hope will be lives defined not only by what they accomplish, but also by the people they serve.