Ellen Pompeo Shares She Has No Desire To Act After “Grey’s Anatomy” Ends

WASHINGTON – Ellen Pompeo has recently revealed her desire to quit acting after “Grey’s Anatomy ” ends.

“I’m excited about investing in businesses and starting a business. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is over for good (sic),” said Pompeo recently while revealing her career goals.

The 51-year-old star, who plays Meredith Gray on the television show, recently asked why she has “no desire” to pursue acting once the long-running American Broadcasting Company (ABC) drama series is over.

The actor recently appeared for a chat session on the ” Ladies First with Laura Brown ” podcast. She explained that she is planning and hoping to expand her resume once “Grey’s Anatomy” officially ends.

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again. I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career. I’m more entrepreneurial at this stage,” said Pompeo.

“I’m excited about investing in businesses and starting (a) business. That’s an area of ​​growth that I’m excited about, using my brain differently (sic).”

She further explained that working in Hollywood isn’t as glamourous as it seems, making taking on future projects all the more appealing.

“Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver, I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 at night and wait to shoot scenes and have AD’s knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch, “she said.

“It’s for the young at heart. It’s for the youth!”

” The Station 19 ” star also admitted that she was hesitant to take risks at the beginning of her career, and therefore, she played it safe.

“When I was in my 30s, I absolutely saw myself as in a box. That’s why I stayed on the show because I said, ‘Holy s – t.’ By the time I can negotiate my contract again and get out of this, I’m going to be almost 40 years old, “said Pompeo.

“I am super typecast in this role. I am 40, so I’m never going to work again. Even 15 years ago, the thought of being 40 was, like, you’re over as an actress.”

“Now that I’m 50, I don’t see myself that way at all, I think … that I can do whatever I want, or I can do nothing at all, quite honestly (sic),” she said.

On being asked if there is anything, she is already in the process of releasing, Pompeo revealed, “An exciting new project. A podcast.”

“Let me go out there and do something I’ve never done before and try something completely different for absolutely no other reason than to try something different because I haven’t for so long. If it fails, it fails, but at least I ‘m trying something new, “she said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil