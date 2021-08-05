Selena Gomez Calls Out Makers Of “The Good Fight” For Mocking Her Kidney Transplant

WASHINGTON — Actor-singer Selena Gomez has slammed the makers of “The Good Fight” for making fun of her kidney transplant on the show.

“I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows have become a thing, but sadly it has, apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air (sic),” said Gomez in a tweet on Aug. 4, 2021.

The “Feel me” singer’s tweet comes days after her fans pointed out a scene on the ongoing show “The Good Fight” where makers allegedly made a joke about the former’s kidney transplant, which she received in 2017 amid her battle with lupus, as per reports.

In season five, episode four, a comedy streaming executive Del (Wayne Brady), asks Liz (Audra McDonald) to conduct a sensitivity read on one of his comedians. This led to a conversation on comedy and cancel culture.