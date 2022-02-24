End of an ERA:

Bertha Watson Henry, the longest sitting County Administrator in the history of Broward County, has served on her last commission meeting as her Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. sorority sisters came out and painted the commission chamber red. A cross section of the community showed up for a grand send off. Friends, coworkers, dignitaries and family members expressed their love and support through gifts and well wishes with laughter and tears for Mrs. Henry in her last Broward

County Commission Meeting.