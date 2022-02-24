End of an ERA:

February 24, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
Bert and Monica
Bertha and Daphene

Bertha Watson Henry, the longest sitting County Administrator in the history of Broward County, has served on her last commission meeting as her Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. sorority sisters came out and painted the commission chamber red. A cross section of the community showed up for a grand send off. Friends, coworkers, dignitaries and family members expressed their love and support through gifts and well wishes with laughter and tears for Mrs. Henry in her last Broward

Udien and Bertha

County Commission Meeting.

Commissioner Dale Holiness and Bertha Henry

Bertha Henry and Bobby Henry
Bertha and her husband Bobby Henry with Commissioneers
Bertha Henry and her Sorors
