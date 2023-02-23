Enrollment Is Open For Our Paid Journalism & Content Creator Internship!

Are you an aspiring content creator, journalist, or communications expert who is interested in amplifying Black voices? Put your story-finding skills to the test!

Join Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Association as content creators and journalists for the Discover the Unexpected Fellowship.

HBCU students can apply to receive a $10,000 scholarship and $8,000 stipend for a summer internship with Chevrolet and Black-owned Newspapers.

Selected fellows, be prepared to set off on a 10-week road trip. Work as a content creator team for your selected newspaper. Explore, travel, and be a part of telling real stories that matter to your community.

Electrify your future. Elevate your content. Be part in this one-of-a-kind opportunity with the mentorship of acclaimed special guests.

Applications close March 17, 2023!

Apply now! Ready for the Journey? Apply Today

nnpa.org/checydtu/online-application/