ATLANTA, GA (BlackNews.com) — African American real estate broker, mogul & CEO Tamairo Moutry, a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native has been in the real estate business since 2004, and also has a background in teaching and mortgages. She has also owned a mortgage company in the past.

Tamairo has recently been appointed the new President of the NAREB for the Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin Chapter, which has been defunct for the last 10 years. She’s completing all of the paperwork and adding members to the group. NAREB is an African American organization which seeks to help educate and empower the Black community about home ownership opportunities and programs. Tamairo says that these programs will help the people in the Black communities to start and complete the home buying process.

She comments, “Alongside NAREB and the other group members, we will bring the voice and awareness that the Black community needs to be competitive in today’s real estate markets. Financial, Credit Education/Restoration, will help our people to get to the next level.” She also states that she’s very honored to represent and accept the new position as President of the Greater Milwaukee Chapter of NAREB.

Tamairo’s companies include Georgia’s Best Real Estate Services, Milwaukee’s Best Real Estate Services, and Florida’s Best Real Estate Services. She started the Wisconsin and Georgia companies in 2013. The Florida company was started in 2017. Tamairo sold more than 100+ properties in one calendar year while she was employed by another broker in Milwaukee. She was the top sales agent before leaving to start her own real estate brokerages.

Tamairo has operated her 3 businesses solo for many years, but has now started her recruiting efforts by building her teams in all 3 states that she is licensed in. She now has agents in both Wisconsin and Georgia. Florida is next!

Her main background is in teaching. She has a bachelor’s degree in Education and 18 graduate credits towards her master’s degree in Educational Leadership. For this reason, Tamairo is also a real estate instructor in the state of Wisconsin. She administers real estate education courses to current and potential real estate agents and brokers in Wisconsin. Her main niches are helping the lower-income population to buy homes.

She also focuses on helping real estate investors to renovate affordable homes to revitalize the lower income communities. She comments, “As a result of these programs, this will bring jobs to those affected and promote generational wealth in the Black community.”

Another new found love that Tamairo says she has now is new construction. She says that she enjoys walking buyers through the processes of building their dream homes from the ground up. Many are already very much looking forward to any home buying seminars and community events that Tamairo decides to plan and host soon.

For more details about Tamairo’s company, connect with her on Facebook via the following accounts:

Florida – www.facebook.com/floridasbestrealestate

Milwaukee – www.facebook.com/milwaukeesbestrealestate

Georgia – www.facebook.com/georgiasbestrealestate