Epsom Salt will be needed soon because the Epstein Episode is an Epic pain in the butt for the Orange one!

Frankly Speaking

By W. Frank Wilson

I don’t want to appear clairvoyant or a braggart but I warned MAGA loyalists that Trump would dismiss them once he had their vote.

How many of you remember that old Tareyton Cigarette commercial, I’d Rather Fight Than Switch?

Trump will fight, sue, name call, and slander anyone and anything that does not praise, elevate or defend him!

I told you recently who supported Trump, rich and stupid and your bank account allows you to determine which category you fall in!

Truth has no place in the Trump orbit nor does honor integrity and respect!

Trump has room for strength money and loyalty only

Tried to tell you MAGA cap wearing,

Karmala hating anal cavities that Trump was a loser liar and leach but noooooo he was white that “ Trumped” everything else

Trump lies like dew in Dixie and our weaken courts and legislators allow him to do unprecedented unconstitutional unlawful unhinged inhumane things without consequences!

It’s time for the legal constitutional and common sense birds to come home to roost!

Truth has a unique way of disturbing the comfortable but it also comforts the disturbed!

The teflon is being challenged like never before and it will be interesting to see the who what when and so what as Epstein is hanging around Trump like his MAGA red tie!