Eta Nu Involved In a Renovation Born of Passion, Love and Respect

By Nunnie Robinson

The Eta Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., participated in a Social Action event – the complete and total renovation of a residence located at 601 NW 35th Avenue in Lauderhill on Monday, June 30, 2025. The genesis of this undertaking began after the tragic death of Mr. Otis Ragin, a husband, father, brother, uncle and little league coach who made an indelible impact on the people and lives he touched – young and old, family and friends – a consummate nurturer.

According to retired FHP Trooper Tommie Robinson and Eta Nu Brother, he affectionately knew Mr. Ragin as a co-worker, collaborating as coaches and mentors for over 30 years with the Sunland Tigers youth football program. Additionally, Brother Robinson viewed Mr. Ragin as legendary as a coach, businessman and community activist, who put his family and community above any personal needs, someone he considered to be a close friend. Trooper Robinson’s original plans involved purchasing a new vehicle to show his appreciation for Mr. Ragins’ unselfish dedication and service to others. His sudden and untimely death greatly altered those plans. In collaboration with his family and the brothers of Eta Nu, he and his wife Michelle decided that renovating his home, a three month project, would honor his lifelong service, dedication and commitment to his community.

Eta Nu Basileus Rodney Hankins stated when asked about the project’s significance, “ This is a great day for Eta Nu to recognize the myriad contributions of a great, unselfish man who put others first as well as bringing joy to his widow Catheleen and children: Nakia Ragin-McDowell, Otis Ragin, Jr. and Donta Mash.”

The project involves a complete gutting of the interior of home from kitchen to bedrooms and outside upgrades as well. Brother Tommie Robinson and the Eta Nu Educational Foundation are largely responsible for project finance. When asked about project details regarding length of renovation, Brother Robinson deferred to Project Manager Jeff Boyd, a native of Ft. Lauderdale who pointed toward September 19th as a reasonable completion date. Mr. Boyd, a gregarious, exuberant foreman, represents Motion Cuts, the construction firm responsible for the renovation. He says he loves the challenges associated with building and believes in helping others get started in the industry. Finally, he says he’s grateful to be apart of the project and loves seeing all the surrounding purple.

Social Action chair Brother Melvin Davis stated thusly, “Eta Nu’s extension into the community, the ability to assess family needs and improve living arrangements while improving their environment is life changing. It’s a great initiative that the chapter is involved in because it shows some of impactful things we are doing in the community, meaningful work that too often goes unnoticed, but we do so because it’s the right thing to do. It’s an example of outstanding Omega men doing great things. Activities like this are the very basis of our organization, Omega Psi Phi. Once the opportunity presented itself, it was a no brainer and finally we’d like to thank the family for allowing us to participate in this amazing and uplifting event.”

Brother Sam Clear, Lambda Psi, ‘64, a tireless worker in the vineyard, says that this effort is indicative of one of the Omega’s cardinal principles uplift, while Brother William “ Bill” Lyons says that he was just answering a brother’s call to serve.

Bruce McGraw, a 20s brother who hit the ground running full speed, has immersed himself in the chapter’s initiatives so not being present would have been a shock.

Other brothers participating in the amazing project: Larry Barnswell, Harrison Jones, Harry Harrell, and John Wimberly.

The Eta Nu Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., founded on June 11, 1969, is the first Greek letter organization established in the City of Pompano and has a proud, extensive history of uplift through Social Action initiatives under the stellar leadership of Brother Melvin Davis and the dedicated Brothers of Eta Nu. The work continues…