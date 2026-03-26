Evil is in his DNA, Dangerous Nonsensical Ambition

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Frankly Speaking

By W. Frank Wilson

Over promise, under deliver and blame someone else that’s your President.

There’s no one more ignorant than Trump except MAGA supporters.

Don’t follow the masses because

sometimes the “M” is silent and you find yourself storming the

Capitol, supporting voter suppression, cheering for ICE and thinking that invading Iran was smart!

This President in the midst of all this chaos and corruption and conspiracy theories and complicit relationships, finds time to sign an Executive Order that was intended to keep him in the news more than anything else. This bullschitt about no football games competing with Army and Navy is just another attempt to put his footprint on every phase of America’s landscape.

The bone spurs in his feet that kept him from

military service obviously moved upward to his brain that should have kept him out of the Oval Office.

I wonder how many of those 70 million voters who trusted Trump are now seeing what we saw and voted against?