*FAMU NAA South Florida Rattlers Attend Board of Governors Meeting*

Last week The South Florida chapter of the Florida A&M University (FAMU) National Alumni Association (NAA) Rattlers recently gathered at Florida International University (FIU) in Miami, Florida, for the Board of Governors meeting.

*Event Highlights*

– Networking opportunities with fellow alumni

– Discussions on regional initiatives and university updates

– Strengthening Rattler Nation ties in South Florida

*Representing the Region*

The Broward Rattlers were among the attendees, proudly representing their local chapter.

*Social Media Buzz*

Share your experience! #FloridaRegion #RattlerNation #BrowardRattlers

 

