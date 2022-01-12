About Carma Henry 18840 Articles
America’s Chicken Come Home to Roost

October 21, 2021 Carma Henry Opinions 0

     America’s democracy is once again under siege and as divided as during the Civil War. Having been able to continually discriminate against Black people and to deny them their inalienable rights, Republicans and white supremacists were content with America’s democracy. Now the threat of losing their political power has turned them against Democracy. As the idiom says, evil past deeds will cause Chickens to Come Home to Roost.” In other words, this Nation just may reap what it sowed. […]

