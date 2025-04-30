Fellas, It’s Time we Take Our Weight Seriously

Advertisement

(Source: BlackDoctor+org)

Being overweight doesn’t bother a lot of Black males. Compared to cancer or heart disease, it is hardly a life-threatening illness for them. However, that is incorrect. Researchers have identified 195 illnesses that are impacted by being overweight, according to Dr. Chika Anekwe of Massachusetts General Hospital’s obesity medicine program. Over half of Black women are overweight, but over a third of Black males are as well, at 36.9 percent.

Taking A Proactive Approach

Black guys have seen the red flags and have chosen to take action. You may cut off sugar and drinks, but exercise is what really matters. Long walks are a great place to start, and they may lead to other forms of exercise like weightlifting and running.

Getting more exercise and moving around may do wonders for your weight. Make a few adjustments occasionally; they might add up over time. Also, watch what you consume. No foods need to be eliminated from your diet, but portions should be reduced and healthy calorie intake increased.

The Impact of Pandemic Pounds

Obesity rates rose disproportionately among Black people as a result of COVID-19. Since many individuals lacked access to a gym, creative approaches to physical fitness were required. You may undertake research activities at home or in the backyard as well. For example, staying in all day to eat is a habit you may develop. Finding alternatives to chips and snacks like pita chips and rice cakes is also important.

Beware of Belly Fat

Additionally, brothers should be aware of the risks associated with belly obesity. The fat that is immediately under the skin, known as subcutaneous fat, is often thought of as extra padding.

But belly fat that’s deeper in the skin might cause greater trouble. Internal organs may be encased with visceral fat. According to the Mayo Clinic, it may exacerbate the following health issues:

High blood pressure

An unhealthy amount of fat in the blood

Sleep apnea

Heart disease

High blood sugar and diabetes

Certain cancers

Stroke

Fatty liver

Making a Mindset Shift

How can we get men to see the seriousness of obesity? We need to shift our mindset about what constitutes a healthy diet, says Dr. Jenelle Robinson, a nutrition professor at Florida A&M University.

The phrase “I’m on a diet” should be replaced with “this is my dietary lifestyle,” according to Robinson. “X, y, or z describes my dietary lifestyle, and I adhere to it.”

6 Steps That Help Lead to a Healthier Lifestyle

Consult with your HCP About the Risks

You should talk to your doctor and speak to them about creating a personalized strategy for you. Some Black Americans said they didn’t realize the dangers of being overweight until they were sick with diabetes or heart disease and their doctor brought up the link to their weight, according to research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Talk With Your Village or Circle

Obesity and health concerns, like many others, are generally taboo topics among black males. However, we often face similar challenges as those who live in our communities.

Communicating openly with one another may have positive effects on both parties. To what end are you consulting with your physician? How are you keeping your weight in check? What strategies are individuals in your social circle employing?

Hire a Dietician or Nutritionist

There is no cookie-cutter approach to wellness. Your demands must be taken into consideration in every aspect. Some people may benefit from a diet higher in protein, while others may do better with a diet higher in fruits and vegetables.

You may accelerate your progress toward your objectives by working with a nutritionist to create a personalized eating plan.

Work With a Personal Trainer

Losing weight is a team effort that requires both a nutritious diet and regular physical activity. Similar to diets, there is no “right” way to exercise. Running on a treadmill, for instance, may not be the best option if you suffer from foot issues.

Alternatively, you should probably lay off on the hard lifting if you’re prone to back problems. That’s why it’s wise to invest in a personal trainer. You may get individualized advice on what to eat based on your body type and the recommendations of your nutritionist, in addition to a tailored exercise program to help you attain your objectives.

Team Up With An Accountability Partner

Achieving objectives while you’re on your own is much more difficult. Therefore, think about finding an accountability partner or forming a group. Your emotional and physical well-being were equally important on the path to a better lifestyle.

One benefit of having an accountability partner is the increased opportunity for self-expression. Describe the difficulties you’re facing and the solutions that have helped and those that haven’t. By pooling these resources, we can all achieve our objectives more quickly.

Set Realistic Goals

Just as you shouldn’t anticipate losing the weight overnight, you shouldn’t acquire it overnight either. No weight reduction program that uses microwaves exists, and even if it did, it probably wouldn’t last.

You run the danger of being disheartened when you fail to achieve your objectives if they are too ambitious. Accomplish what you set out to do. It took time to construct Rome. The winner takes it easy at first. Take it easy. I have faith in you.