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    Female Founders Awarded $2.4M Contract to Boost Tourism and Hospitality in College Park, Georgia

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    Carolyn E. Howell and Amber Batchelor
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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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