Film, TV Industry Mourns Demise Of Actor Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI, India — The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla has shocked the Indian film and television industry. Shukla was 40 when he breathed his last.

Mumbai’s Cooper hospital confirmed his death. Hospital officials reported that Shukla was brought dead to the hospital around 9:25 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2021. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet.





After hearing about his untimely death, several members from the entertainment industry took to their social media handles to pay their respects to the late star.

“OMG! This is So Shocking! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones! May he rest in peace (sic),” said Manoj Bajpayee in a tweet.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said that he was “shocked beyond words.”

“Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, loved ones. He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed — rest in peace, brother (sic),” said Deshmukh in a tweet.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta urged people to mourn his demise peacefully rather than making any “tamasha” (a fuss).

“No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a tamasha by some idiots,” said Mehta in a tweet.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, too, expressed his grief over Shukla’s death.

“Unable to process this. So shocking. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said Kaushal on his Instagram Story.

Taking to Instagram, actor Arjun Bijlani uploaded a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with Shukla.

“Too soon, bro, too soon. RIP Sid. May God give your mom and sister all the strength they need. (I) will remember all the good times we had. Cheers, buddy,” said Bijlani in the caption.

Actress Urmila Matondkar also paid her condolences.

“RIP Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to his family,” she tweeted.

Celebrities such as Shweta Tiwari, Amrita Rao, Jay Bhanushali, and Ronit Roy, among several others, have mourned the demise of Shukla, who last appeared on the reality shows “Bigg Boss OTT” and “Dance Deewane 3.”

Shukla, who held a degree in interior designing, chose to become a model. He earned the runner-up position in Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest in 2004.

His first appearance on screen was in a music video titled “Resham Ka Rumal,” sung by Ila Arun. In 2005, he won the World’s Best Model contest held in Turkey.

After his stint in modeling, the actor went on to work in the Indian Television industry with his first acting role in “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na” (2008). Shukla’s role as a district collector, Shivraj Shekhar in “Balika Vadhu” earned him widespread acclaim, including several awards and nominations. His acting skills caught the attention of many leading film production houses.

He landed a role in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ movie “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” which starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Apart from his work, Shukla was in the spotlight for his personal life, especially for his equation with his “Big Boss” co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

(With inputs from ANI)

