By Shelia Joseph

BROWARD COUNTY, FL –South Broward Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partners with New York Life and Broward College to present the final installment of the Financial Action Series 2025! The FREE interactive session will take place Saturday, October 25, 2025, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Central Campus of Broward College, 3200 College Avenue in the Health Sciences Simulation Center, Bldg. #100B, Davie, Florida 33314.

The workshop sessions are open to the public and are designed to empower attendees by providing information and resources to gain clarity on financial goals, starting with where they are.

Experienced financial experts will provide guidance and valuable insights including actionable steps and strategies to achieve financial wellness and generational wealth. The presenting experts are licensed professionals include South Broward’s President, Vickie Frazier Williams, Mardi Woods, Stacey Olivache and Lynor Adderly Pereira of Detroit, Cheryl Wilkins of Indianapolis, Yolanda McGowan of Milwaukee and Danielle Swiney of Houston. They will share a wealth of knowledge covering topics from Life Protection, Long Term Care and Estate Planning. All designed to help attendees move beyond strategies and into action.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a national sisterhood of college educated women committed to Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood and Social Action, primarily serving the Black community. Currently, the sorority has 300-thousand members across the globe, and we are committed to serving our community with knowledge to empower them to move beyond strategies and into action!