FL Juneteenth “Rolling Protest” Organizing Document

Presented by

Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, FL NAACP, LWV

Summary : Florida has become ground zero for suppressing democratic principles, ideas and academic freedom . Over the past months, Florida has passed or introduced legislation that has resulted in banning books focused on inclusion education; divested state funds from schools that practice principles of diversity, equity and inclusion; and has criminalized teaching of American History.

Many national organizations are teaming up with Florida local organizations to fight against the assault on democracy that is occurring in Florida. The combined team is planning a “Rolling Protest” throughout State of Florida to highlight our concerns and demand action. The “Rolling Protest” is designed to be one of many actions taken in the State of Florida to raise awareness and encourage the communities in Florida to stand up and fight back against the suppressive actions taken by Governor DeSantis and the State Legislature.

The Concept : The John Lewis Votercades and Celebration Villages is a concept designed by the Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) that is used to raise a local community’s awareness about issues confronting the community and to encourage the community’s political participation to confront the local issues. TJC has utilized John Lewis Votercades in over 200 communities in multiple states throughout the nation to lift awareness and knowledge about elections and voting season. In every community that TJC has held a Votercade and Celebration Village, the voter participation in that district increased significantly. The Votercade and Celebration Village Concept is based upon having fun and bringing the community together to learn.

The votercade concept involves a parade of vehicles that proceed through communities and ends at a park, parking lot or other location where a “Celebration Village” occurs. The Votercade will have multiple vehicles decorated with “Protect Our Vote” placards and other decorations on the vehicles to capture the attention in the neighborhoods in which the Votercade proceeds. Car horns draw attention to the votercade; a decorated John Lewis “Make Good Trouble VOTE” bus accompanies the votercade; and, in some instances a “Hoopbus” will accompany the votercade, drawing young voters and kids to the votercade to shoot basketballs at the “hoop” on the front and back of “decked out” school bus playing music as it proceeds with the votercade.

The Celebration Village is a gathering of the neighborhood community to celebrate voting season. The Celebration Village features free food trucks, music, face painting and an educational component, such as Teach-Ins – where the community comes to learn about issues of concern to the community. The Hoopbus, too, is part of the Celebration Village. The Celebration Village is where neighbors come to have fun and learn about issues of importance to the community and register to vote or learn about their voting status. The Celebration Village also serves as a resource for information for returning citizens to learn of their rights to vote.

The “Rolling Protest” Schedule .

Dates of Rolling Tour: Father’s Day, June 18, 2023 – June 24, 2023

Hours of Events: The time and length of each stop varies, please consult schedule

The local route of the Rolling Protest and the exact location of the Celebration Village is determined by each local coordinating committee or local sponsoring organization(s).

The “Rolling Protest” stops by location:

STAY WOKE FLORIDA! ROLLING PROTEST!

JUNE 18, 2023–JUNE 24, 2023

SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, JUNE 18TH

Jacksonville FL – June 18th Hotel Check In

Informal Welcome & Gathering

MONDAY, JUNE 19TH

7:30-9:30 AM Registration and Breakfast Welcoming Program

8:30- 10:00 Hotel Check Out and Bus Loading

10:00 AM Juneteenth Stay Woke Florida! Rolling Protest Kick-Off Press Conference

11:30 AM Departure

Votercade From Jacksonville to Tallahassee

Arrive Tallahassee: 1:30 PM

1:45–4:00 PM Juneteenth Tallahassee Press Conference (2:00 PM) March, Rally, Celebration, Voter Registration & Banned Book Giveaway at Rev Holmes’ Church

4:00 PM Depart

Votercade From Tallahassee to Gainesville

7:00 PM Gainesville Hotel Check In

8:00 PM Gainesville Juneteenth Reception, Concert and Dinner

TUESDAY, JUNE 20TH

8:00 AM Hotel check out

8:30 AM Votercade from Gainesville to Ocala

9:30 AM Arrive Ocala

10:30 AM Depart Ocala

Votercade From Ocala to Leesburg

11:30 AM-1:00 PM Arrive Leesburg, Program and Lunch Votercade From Leesburg to Orlando

2:00 PM Arrive Orlando Museum

5:00 PM Depart

Votercade from Orlando to Tampa FL

Tampa Hotel Check In 6:30 PM

7:30 Tampa Program and Dinner

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21ST

8:00 AM Tampa FL – Hotel check out

Votercade From Tampa to Sarasota

9:00 AM Arrive Sarasota

9:00-11:00 AM Sarasota Program

Votercade From Sarasota To Ft. Meyers FL

12:00 PM Arrive Ft. Myers

Ft. Myers Luncheon program

2:00 PM Votercade from Ft. Meyers FL –to Miami

5:30 PM Miami Hotel Check In

7:00 PM Miami Program and Dinner

THURSDAY, JUNE 22ND

12:00 Late Miami Hotel check out

10:00-11:30 AM Morning Miami Program

1:00 PM Depart Miami

Votercade From Miami to Ft. Lauderdale

2:15 PM Arrive Ft. Lauderdale

2:30-4:00 Ft. Lauderdale Program

Ft. Lauderdale Program

Votercade From Ft. Lauderdale to West Palm Beach 5:00 PM Arrive West Palm Beach Check Into West Palm Beach Hotel

7:00 PM Dinner Program

FRIDAY, JUNE 23RD

8:00 AM West Palm Beach – Hotel Check Out Hotel Votercade from West Palm Beach to Mims

10:45 AM Arrive Mims

10:45 AM—1:00 PM HARRY T. MOORE CENTER, Movie, Wreath Laying In Honor of the Moores & Lunch

Votercade From Mims to Daytona Beach

2:00 PM Arrive Daytona

2:10 PM—3:30 Wreath Laying in Honor of Mary McLeod Bethune and Daytona Beach Program Votercade From Daytona Beach To St. Augustine Arrive 4:30 PM

4:30–6:00 PM St. Augustine Program

Votercade From St. Augustine To Jacksonville FL. 7:00 PM Arrive Jacksonville & Hotel Check In Closing Reception and Party!

SATURDAY, JUNE 24TH

Jacksonville FL – Hotel Check Out and Travel Home

Other important Information

The John Lewis “Make Good Trouble Bus.”

The John Lewis “Make Good Trouble Bus” is a 55 passenger full sized Coachways bus that will lead all Votercades. The bus is decorated with a large image of former Congressman John Lewis and contains other signage encouraging Florida residents to “Stay Woke, Stay Strong,VOTE!” The bus will draw the attention of unsuspecting community members and motorists as it leads the votercade.

1. Bus passengers.

On the Make Good Trouble Bus there will be 45 passengers.

20 passengers will be GenZ participants,

15 passengers will be “Rolling Protest” staff

10 passengers will be FL NAACP and/or other organizers.

The passengers will be responsible for Rolling Protest signs and supplies that are onboard to be set up at the various community stops.

The Rolling Tour Stop Activities.

At each stop there will be a public event to uplift our ‘Stay Woke, Stay Strong, VOTE! protest.

Voter registration, Voter Education, Restoration of voting rights, celebration of Teachers, Celebration of Local Activists, Teach Ins and Childrens’ Reading Circles and the Distribution of Banned Books is encouraged at all stops.

Advance Work for Community Votercade and Celebration Villages

Local communities must publicize the Votercades and Celebration Villages in advance of the engagement day. This helps to bring awareness to the action and prepares the community to welcome the votercade.

The advance work generally consists of notification in local newspapers, door to door flyers, email lists of local organizations and other social media platform contact.

Announcements can also be made at local churches, community organizations, radio, podcast, through campus student organizations, newspapers – especially black media. It is suggested that a Press Release be issued four (4) days or more before each stop location.

TJC has produced an Organizing and Celebration Village Guideline and Checklist to assist in the preparation of the “Rolling Protest.” The Organizing Guideline is attached to this document.

Have Fun!!

The Votercade and Celebration Village concept is based on celebrating! Have fun. Make the educational and community engagement experience fun for everyone and a learning experience.

Sing! Line Dance! Eat! Teach!