Florida Department of Health Issues Daily Update on COVID-19

Florida has Seventy-Four Consecutive Days of New Case Positivity Rate Below 10 Percent

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report each day on COVID-19.

Hospitalizations:

Today, data reported to the Agency for Health Care Administration shows that the number of COVID-19 positive patients that are currently hospitalized is down more than 70 percent since July. As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard at 11:45 a.m., there are 2,248 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Positive test results:

Yesterday’s statewide positivity rate for new cases is 5.94 percent.

Yesterday was the seventy-fourth straight day below 10 percent positivity of new cases.

Fatalities by date of passing:

Today, data reported to DOH shows there has been a steady decline in the number of reported Florida resident deaths who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19. The second week of August compared to the second week of September, shows a 74 percent decrease in the average number of reported COVID-19 related deaths.

Florida long-term care facility data:

The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.

The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here , which is updated weekly.

To date, 6,648 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

Overall testing:

Yesterday, test results for more than 61,500 individuals were reported to DOH.

As of October 26, 782,013 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report separates case line data in a separate PDF. The case line data report is available here . The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here . The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage . For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website, this website is also available in Spanish and Creole. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website .

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

About the Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board , works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.