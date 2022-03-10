Florida Memorial University Gets New Dance Coach

Shatangela Patton – born and raised in Fort Lauderdale Florida. She attended the GREAT Bethune-Cookman University where She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and became a member of the nationally famous 14 Karat Gold Dance Team for the World Renown Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats. She currently hold a master’s degree in Reading Education. During her professional career, She was a part of the Florida Panthers’ Hockey Dance Team for two years. She later joined the Miami Heat Dance team for 3 years and currently still assists and choreographs for the organization. Shatangela has diverse experience in working with various artists in the industry, having performed at numerous shows such as the Latin Billboard awards, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and many more. She has given back to her community by voluntarily serving as a dance coach at Dillard High School for the Dynamic Diamond Dance Team. She has hosted dance clinics throughout Broward County schools in mentoring young ladies to reach their goals as future collegiate and professional dancers. Throughout all her hard work, passion and dedication, Shatangela has been presented with a great opportunity on becoming the new dance director of Florida Memorial University . Her ultimate goal is to empower young women and instill the traits needed to become successful throughout all aspects of life. Her approach to life has been motivated thusly: “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass ; it is about learning to dance in the rain.