FMU BACCALAUREATE PASTOR ANTHONY BURRELL

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MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Florida Memorial University (FMU) will host its 2026 Baccalaureate Service Thursday May 7th at 11AM in the Susie C. Holley Religious Center on FMU’s historic campus in Miami Gardens. The sacred ceremony, held annually before commencement, will honor graduating seniors as they prepare to transition from scholars to global leaders.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Pastor Anthony Burrell, Lead Pastor of Living Waters Christian Fellowship in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Known for his inspirational messages and deep commitment to community uplift, Pastor Burrell brings a powerful voice of faith, purpose, and perseverance that reflects the enduring spirit of Florida Memorial University.