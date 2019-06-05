For The P.O.T.U.S.

By Don Valentine

Let me state this without any trace of prevaricating, there must be a modicum of ceiling of a Term Limit for the President. Think about the external stress, pressure and ancillary responsibility that come with the office. The duties of the President of the largest global military power of the other 9 top 10 militaries combined is a task that does not equate to working at the D.M.V. Making economic decisions that impact the rest of the entire world, [because the U.S. has the largest economy by far] causes major anxiety!

This idea has been debated since the origin of our great union.

The Founding Fathers, vociferously rallied against any instrument that could be contorted into a monarchy.

That was very good wisdom at the time of just breaking with England’s King George.

Since the 22nd amendment a President can only serve 2 terms and no More Than Ten Years Total. This was not the case for almost 150 years of the Union. Becky Little wrote from the History Channel website “that there was no safeguard during this time to keep Presidents from serving for life. No term limits had been in place in the duration of President George Washington to President Franklin Roosevelt who served 4 terms consecutively in office. Roosevelt would die in office because of his long tenure and stress.”

It would be easy to make a cogent argument to support my thesis by pointing to President Reagan’s last years in office. For that matter President Trump’s first 2 years in office. Rather, I will use the old adage “A picture speaks a Thousand Words”.

What is problematic is that the P.O.T.U.S. views might not evolve with the nation’s view! We need a maximum age limit!