Former Black Teacher From North Carolina Turns 108 Years Old

Submitted by Julia Ann Tamer

(Source BlackNews.Com)

NATIONWIDE — Julia Ann Teamer, a former teacher from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently celebrated turning 108 years old. She is known for her decades of service to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and her active role in the community.

Teamer dedicated over three decades to teaching at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, leaving a lasting impact on countless students. Outside the classroom, she served as the first lady of Cosmopolitan Community Church in the Dalebrook area and led a local Girl Scout troop.

Her family credits her longevity to a healthy lifestyle, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and her unwavering faith, they told 11Alive.

To celebrate her remarkable milestone, her family hosted a small afternoon gathering at Shad’s Landing, where the community joined in to share memories and celebrate her remarkable milestone.