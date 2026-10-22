Fort Lauderdale’s Norma McGraw Inducted into Howard University Hall of Fame

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By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

Known as the Mecca for its rich academic history, distinguished professors, and famous, successful, and high-profile alumni, Howard University has also established a rich tradition of athletic excellence.

Joining the 2026 Howard University Hall of Fame class is Norma McGraw, a Broward County native and Piper High School graduate who parlayed her academic and athletic accomplishments into a volleyball scholarship to arguably the preeminent historically Black college or university (HBCU) in America.

Accompanying Norma to Washington, D.C., to celebrate this amazing honor was a contingent of family members, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity brothers, Quettes, and friends. The induction ceremony, held as part of the university’s homecoming weekend celebration, honored one of the largest Hall of Fame classes in Bison history.

Norma attended Howard University on a volleyball scholarship from 1982 to 1985, cementing her legacy as one of the program’s greatest champions. A two-time All-American Honorable Mention, two-time Bison MVP, and back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament MVP, she propelled Howard to its first two MEAC Volleyball Championships in 1984 and 1985. She graduated in 1985 with a degree in social work.

Following graduation, Norma returned to Florida and embarked on a distinguished 37-year career with the Broward Sheriff’s Office. She earned a master’s degree in 2009 and currently serves as grants division manager, overseeing a $30 million portfolio.

Dedicated to giving back to her community, Norma has officiated volleyball matches in Broward County for 25 years, served seven years as booking commissioner, and actively mentors young people through the L.E.A.D. Camp and the Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

A dedicated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Norma also serves as parliamentarian for the Delta Education and Life Development Foundation. She has been married to her husband, Bruce, for 45 years. Together, they have built a loving family. Norma is the proud mother of Brittany and Lauren and a loving grandmother.

More about Norma McGraw

Norma Allen was my maiden name.

I grew up playing sports on the streets of Westwood Park, competing with my sibling gs and neighborhood friends. Initially I ran track for the Ft. Lauderdale Track Club under the tutelage of Johnny Alexander from elementary to middle school. When completing during summer months I won several medals in individual and relay events.

While in middle school I fell in love with the sport of volleyball. Our team at Lauderhill Middle School won many championships as I could jump/leap to spike and teammate Lisa Ingram who was more than 6 foot tall blocked almost everything that came towards the net. Other teammates Sharon Robinson, Patricia Dave, Charlene Davis, Pamelon Cooper Patricia Jenkins and Cheryl Thomas to name a few, were also instrumental in our championships. Also, in middle school I played basketball and was skilled but it was not a passion of mine.

When I matriculated to high school my friends were trying our for the volleyball team and after I was passed over from the cheerleading team I tried out and won a spot on the volleyball team. Our team at Piper was competitive but we really didn’t have a coach. Our coach was a cross-country coach and another was a teacher who didn’t know volleyball nor the strategy it takes to win. I worked hard and had the leaping ability as they say “jump out the gym” which got me college offers to play volleyball in Florida (UF) and other colleges nationwide.

I chose Howard University and worked extremely hard to assist our team to win MEAC conference and awarded MVP x2, all conference nominations and other accolades. The honor of being Inducted into Howard University’s Hall of Fame is truly a dream come true. I knew I was good but my name on the wall in the gym ‘IS EVERYTHING” and no one can take that away!

I graduated from Howard in 1985, was recruited to work in Corrections, Probations and Communications for the Broward Sherif’s Office. At the Sheriff’s Office, I worked 5 years in Communications, 19 years in Corrections (15yrs as a Corrections Officer and 5yrs in Inmate Management). Additionally, I was a member of BSO’s Police Olympics volleyball team and earned 50 plus medals in the sport of volleyball, basketball and track and field. BSO allowed me to earn a Maters Degree in Organizational Management via University of Phoenix, certification as a Detention Deputy and Executive Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

I have been married this coming November 2nd for 41 years to Bruce R. McGraw, we have 2 adult daughters (Brittany and Lauren), a granddaughter Brielle and another granddaughter soon come.

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