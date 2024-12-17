Founder of Pier One restaurant Robert Russell has died

Mr. Russell has contributed four decades of his life to entrepreneurship and the development of the tourism and entertainment sectors in Jamaica.

By Amelia Robinson

(Source: CNW)

Jamaican businessman and owner of Pier One on the Waterfront, Robert Russell, has died. He was 75 years old.

Mr. Russell has contributed four decades of his life to entrepreneurship and the development of the tourism and entertainment sectors in Jamaica.

An open-air seafood restaurant, bar, and entertainment centre, Pier One has been in operation since 1986. It was established by Russell, who has since handed the reins to his children. They have branched out to Pier One on the Beach, which has added a new element to the long-acclaimed Doctor’s Cave Beach.

Russell, was also one of the founders of Reggae Sumfest. The popular festival that started in 1993.

It is reported that He was ailing for months before his passing.